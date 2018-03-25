Six individuals to watch
Julia Campbell, sr., Central DeWitt: Earned Class 3A state medals last spring in the distance medley relay (fifth place, 4:14.11) and 800 (sixth, 2:20). She enters season as one of the top half-milers in the Q-C area.
Lea Grady, sr., Davenport Central: In the first outdoor meet of the season, she broke Deb Hagen's 40-year-old school record in the discus with a heave of 134 feet, 11 inches. She placed fifth at state last year in discus and seventh in the shot put.
Alexis Hayes, sr., North Scott: After clearing 5 feet, 4 inches at last year's 4A state meet to finish in a tie for fourth, Hayes looks to climb even higher this spring. She has gone 5-2 during the indoor season.
Carly King, jr., Assumption: She battled injuries, particularly a hip flexor, during much of the spring last year, but still managed to place among the top three at the 3A state meet in four events (100, 200, 400 and sprint medley).
Jamie Kofron, jr., Tipton: Won the shot put at the River Valley Conference indoor meet recently with a school-record toss of 42 feet, 11 1/2 inches, enough to meet the blue standard and qualify for next month's Drake Relays.
Camryn Reeg, sr., Bellevue: An injury derailed her cross country season, but she recently won the 1,500 at the RVC indoor meet (5:14.40). She took sixth last year at state in the 2A 3,000 and ninth in the 1,500.
Three teams to watch
Bettendorf: Coach Erin Flynn's team graduated some firepower with Division I runners Alli Wroblewski, Ally Gallagher and Sydney Spranger. Still, Bettendorf has a strong group to rally around with sprinters Emma Ostrom, Erin McQuillen and Maddi Banks along with Trinity Borland (1,500/3,000), middle-distance runner Breanna Vermeer and Grace Erpelding in the throws.
North Cedar: Grace Proesch was the catalyst of last year's 10th place finish in Class 2A and she's back. Proesch was the state runner-up in the 400 (58.39), sixth in 200 (26.79) and anchored Knights to third place in 1,600 relay and seventh in sprint medley relay. Freshman Kelly Proesch, junior Cassie Cox and senior Darby Hawtrey give Knights solid nucleus.
Pleasant Valley: The Spartans were eighth at last year's Class 4A state meet. Despite graduating 400 hurdles champ Addie Swanson, PV brings back three members of its fourth place 1,600 relay, 100 hurdles state place winner Ellie Spelhaug and higher jumper Sara Hoskins. Sprinter Amaria Kirby, already with a 12.7 in the open 100 this spring, likely will anchor the sprint relays. The distance crew looks to rebound after a sub-par 2017 season.
Key dates
April 12 — Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium
April 26-28 — Drake Relays at Des Moines
May 3 — MAC meet at Bettendorf
May 10 — Coed state qualifying meets
May 17-19 — Coed state meet at Des Moines