DES MOINES — Carly King was oh-so close to the triple crown of high school sprints.
How close? Less than eight-hundredths of a second.
After winning the Class 3A quarter-mile on Thursday, the Davenport Assumption junior was edged by eight-thousandths of a second in Saturday’s 100-meter final and seven-hundredths in the 200.
“Obviously, it is very disappointing knowing that I was right there and right in reach,” King said. “I know I competed well. I just needed to finish better.
“I’ll get it next time.”
Benton Community’s Ellie Masten won the 100 in 12.151 seconds. King was clocked in 12.159.
King ran 11.99 last month to take the Drake Relays title.
“It was a very average race overall for me,” King admitted. “I was hoping to do better in the state finals.”
King was expecting a quick turnaround for the 200, but a 2 hour and 12 minute weather delay ensued.
When the action resumed, Pella’s Emily Vos used a strong kick to clip King, 24.68-24.75.
King was effective out of the blocks and had the lead around the curve.
“Coach has been working on that curve with me a lot, being aggressive and getting out,” she said. “That was my main focus. I just couldn’t stay tall and finish at the end.”
King has had a career of close calls at the state meet.
In nine 100, 200 and 400 finals, she has two titles, six runner-up finishes and a third.
“I know there is a lot to improve on, and I’m already thinking about being back here next year and getting back at those losses and just improving,” King said.
Assumption saw its run of state championships end at five. Pella used a third-place finish in the final event to squeak past Crestwood for the title, 70-64.
The Knights finished seventh with 33 points, marking the first time they haven’t been in the top two since 2010.
“Everyone has dips,” sprinter Lea Nelson said. “Instead of something really frustrating, we can look at it as a building opportunity and something we can use to work on for next year.”
Other than King, Assumption was fifth in the 1,600 relay Saturday with Nelson, Olivia Lansing, Laney Fitzpatrick and Grace Rohlf. Fitzpatrick was ninth in the 800.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Nelson said.
The Knights should be equipped to make another run at the 3A title next spring with King, Nelson and Fitzpatrick back. They’ll also get Natalie Moore back from injury and Davenport Central transfer Mya Jackson will be eligible.
“We got some freshmen and sophomores on the track, and now they’re used to it,” Nelson said. “Next year when we come back, we’ll be ready, and it’ll be a lot more intense and exciting.”