DES MOINES — Jamie Kofron had plenty of negative thoughts racing through her mind last year. She has the journal entries to prove it.
“I would make comments after practice like, ‘This is terrible. I’m not going anywhere,’” Kofron said.
Kofron has not written in her journal since last year’s state meet. But if she does in the near future, the thoughts will be much more positive.
After winning Drake Relays titles in the shot put and discus last month, Kofron became Tipton’s first state champion in the discus Friday afternoon with a heave of 140 feet, 5 inches.
“It was a big change of mindset and working hard this year,” Kofron said. “Hard work can take you amazing places.”
Kofron settled for second place in Thursday’s Class 2A shot put. She returned to the throwing ring Friday and produced five throws over 133 feet to run away with the competition.
Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central’s Regan Plendl was the runner-up at 130-10.
“After Drake, it was a hard high to come down from,” Kofron said, “so to come back here and knowing that wasn’t just a fluke, I can come out and compete when it matters.
“That was a big reassurance for me going into next year that I can take that pressure and run with it.”
Davenport Assumption, meanwhile, is unlikely to make it a sixth straight championship in Class 3A.
The Knights placed eighth in the 800 relay and didn’t score in the distance medley relay. Assumption is tied for 10th place with 13 points, 23 points behind leader Crestwood.
Assumption has just five events Saturday — Carly King in the 100 and 200 along with Laney Fitzpatrick in the 800 and the sprint medley and 1,600 relays.
“The (distance medley) wasn’t exactly what we were hoping for,” senior Mary Grace Carroll said. “You can’t always have great races.”
Carroll said it takes the pressure off Assumption going into the final day.
“Our coaches do a really good job of not putting too much pressure on us,” Carroll said. “They know we’re kids, and they let us be kids. When it is time to go to work, they know we know the expectations that are at hand.”
North Cedar collected two medals Friday.
The distance medley relay of Sydney Dennis, Lexi Crist, Grace Proesch and Cassie Cox placed third in Class 2A in 4:13.88. Mid-Prairie, led by anchor Anna Hostetler, prevailed in 4:10.96.
It was a season best by more than 10 seconds.
“We all had a little bit of adrenaline,” Proesch said. “We went out there and every single one of us wanted it.”
Cox admitted she was extremely nervous before the race.
“I shocked myself,” she said. “I wanted to do well here. I went all out.”
North Cedar senior Darby Hawtrey tied for seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5-3.
Easton Valley finished seventh in the Class 1A 800 relay in 1:49.09 with Hailey Messerich, Kelsey Feller, Sydney Stoll and Sara Kilburg.