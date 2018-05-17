DES MOINES — Trenton Massner had an all-state season on the basketball court. The Wapello senior has followed it up with a stellar season on the track.
Massner ran a school-record 49.88 seconds to place third in the Class 2A 400 meters Thursday evening at Drake Stadium.
“I wanted to get top three, that was my goal,” Massner said.
An all-state point guard who helped guide Wapello to the state basketball tournament in March, Massner has made a vast improvement on the track. He was running 52- and 53-second 400s at the start of the year.
He used a strong finish in the closing 100 Thursday to jump up several spots.
“I’m just proud how much my time has decreased,” Massner said.
Still, there is no comparison in which sport he likes more. He’ll play basketball at Southeastern Community College in Burlington next season.
“I still don’t like (track), but it is what it is,” Massner said.
Bellevue’s 3,200 relay of Kyle Guenther, Andrew Penniston, Alex Reed and Caleb Kress placed fourth in 2A in 8:14.90.
It was the state track meet debut for everyone on the relay except Kress.
“We could have ran better than that, but I think the nerves coming into the race might have gotten to us a little bit,” Kress said. “I think next year they’ll be terrific out here.”
The Comets switched up the order, moving Guenther from his usual second or third spot to leadoff. The middle two runners, Penniston and Reed, kept Bellevue in the top five and Kress closed well.
“It is satisfying,” Kress said. “We were trying to go for the school record this year, but we fell a little short. Fourth place isn’t bad. I’m happy to go out on a high note.”
Tipton’s Quinten Mesick was fifth in the 2A long jump out of the opening flight. Mesick leaped 20-7 ¼ on his final attempt of the preliminaries. It held up to earn him a medal.
Calamus-Wheatland took eighth in the 1A 3,200 relay. Chase Knoche, Chandler Gannon, Max Hansen and Hunter Rickels posted a time of 8:24.49, more than eight seconds faster than its district time.
Central DeWitt just missed a medal in the 3A 3,200 relay. The Sabers were ninth, led by senior Will DeHaan’s 1:56.3 anchor leg.