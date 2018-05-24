CHARLESTON — Morrison qualified two relays to Saturday's state finals, one topping a school record by almost 12 seconds, during Thursday’s preliminary round of the Class 1A Boys State Track and Field meet in O’Brien Stadium.
In the 3,200 relay, Morrison shaved about 20 seconds off of its sectional time with an 8:08.43, shattering the Mustangs' school record of 8:20.
Morrison’s 3,200 time makes the team, consisting of sophomores Nick Allen, Nathan Mickley, Keegan Anderson and Koby Brackemeyer, the top seed on Saturday, about four seconds faster than the second-seeded relay.
It was a team effort to get the top seed, Brackemeyer said.
“We didn’t want (our first runner) to go out fast; we wanted him to stay right in the middle of the pack,” Brackemeyer said.
The baton was then passed to sophomore Mickley, who had only run three 3,200 relays before.
“I told him just to stick with someone, keep the person who’s running first, that was a good person to pick,” Brackemeyer said. “I told him that last 100, you need to give it all you have, (and) he did.”
Taking on the last part of the race, Brackemeyer said he knew he just had to finish hard.
With a previous best time of 8:12, Brackemeyer originally thought the relay team would go 8:15 at state.
Brackemeyer said the competitive atmosphere helped kick the team into gear to break its PR.
“To come here, run against all these people, it was harder,” Brackemeyer said. “We knew we were capable of this.”
After some pretty tough practices, Brackemeyer said, the athletes were able to come into state refreshed and drop “some serious times.”
“The goal is to medal,” Brackemeyer said. “That first place is right there.”
Brackemeyer is also going to the finals in the 800-meter run. He is seeded ninth out of 12 qualifiers with a time in preliminaries of 1:59.81. That beat his sectional performance of 2:02.49.
Morrison’s other relay team going to finals, the 1,600, consists of Mickley, Anderson, Brackemeyer and freshman John Winkleman. They are seeded second for Saturday.
Among the other area qualifiers was Annawan-Wethersfield senior Ben Buresh, who reached the finals in the long jump despite having taken a month off to recover from a strained quad.
“It’s nice to be back at state, competing at a high level,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t in the best shape of my life, compared to what I was last year. I’m just trying to compete at the best level I can.”
He said he can “definitely” improve on the 21-4.5 jump he completed in the prelims.
Buresh and his 1,600 relay teammates, seniors Brendon Shaw and Owen Landwehr and junior John Fisher, qualified with a time of 3:25.03 to reach the finals.
Seeded eighth going into the meet, A-W’s 1,600 relay team is now seeded third for Saturday’s race.
Shaw also qualified for the finals in triple jump with a leap of 42-7.5.
Mercer County senior Austin Robinson topped his heat in the 110-meter high hurdles, while narrowly beating his PR by a tenth of a second with a time of 15.14.
Mercer County senior Wyatt Kellogg will go into Saturday seeded seventh in the 400.
The only member of the Erie-Prophetstown team to make it to finals was junior Kyle Kruhtoff, who made the pole-vault qualifying jump of 13-3. Kruhtoff was seeded first from sectionals, with a vault of 15-6.
Other area finalists include Rockridge junior Cameron Gersicher in the discus, after a throw of 148-1, and Galva sophomore Peyton Sopiars in triple jump, landing a 45-0.75.