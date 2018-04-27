DES MOINES — Tyler Olson was overcome with emotion as he crossed the finish line. He walked over to the rail and gave his father, Bret, a lengthy embrace.
The Muscatine boys’ track and field program has a Drake Relays champion for the first time in more than a quarter-century.
Olson outlasted his future University of Iowa teammate, Indianola’s Quentin Linnan, by three-tenths of a second Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium to claim the championship white flag in the 800 meters.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been happier in my life,” said Olson, who finished in a season-best 1 minute, 56.55 seconds. “It is a dream come true.
“I wrote down two goals before the season — a Drake Relays championship and a state championship. I’m really excited to cross one of those off.”
Less than 15 minutes after Olson’s triumph, Tanner Iske became West Liberty’s first Relays champion — boy or girl — in the 100 meters.
Iske came in as the top seed, recorded the best preliminary time and then clipped Ames’ Bernard Bell Jr. in the final for the title, 10.77 seconds to 10.79.
“I felt a lot of pressure,” Iske said. “I came in on top and wanted to leave on top as well and claim that fastest kid in the state title. I had to preach what I put in.”
The Quad-Cities had two other medalists (top six) in the boys division Friday. Northeast’s Braeden Hoyer placed fifth in the high jump and Bettendorf’s medley relay of Leo Desequeira, Demari Nicholson, Darien Porter and Jack Stamper was sixth out of the second of three heats.
Olson, fourth last year at Drake and the Class 4A state meet, was Muscatine’s first champion at “America’s Athletic Classic” since Jonathan Estabrook won the 1,600 and 3,200 here in 1992.
“It means a lot to cement myself as one of the best track runners at the school,” Olson said.
There were seven runners in the field who had run between 1:57.28 and 1:57.89 this season. The first lap was congested, but Olson made his move toward the front as the second lap started. He maintained it the rest of the way despite hearing the footsteps of Linnan.
“The first lap was a little too slow, so I knew coming around I had to pick it up to get out clean and away from the pack,” Olson said. “If I could lead by the curve, I could hold it for the last lap.
“My legs were burning and I was feeling exhausted, but I had to keep pushing through it.”
The enormity of the moment hit Olson as he finished.
“My immediate thought was all the hard things I’ve gone through,” he said. “The workouts and hard practices really paid off. I was just overcome with excitement and so happy.”
Olson wasn’t entirely certain what path his track career was going to take two years ago. He kept growing and shifted from strictly a distance runner to more middle distance.
“I just kept growing and getting stronger,” he said. “The 800 has developed into my race. I didn’t think I’d get to this point two years ago, but I’m glad I stuck with it.”
It marked the fourth consecutive year the 100 was won by somebody from a non-Class 4A school. West Burlington/Notre Dame’s Isaiah Trousil claimed three straight titles before Iske’s victory.
“I’m just, I got to do this my senior year,” Iske said. “It is a great feeling with all the time and effort I put into track with offseason workouts.”
After last year’s state meet, Iske didn’t take a break. He ran AAU track through the summer and competed in the Junior Olympics in Kansas.
“Every night since the track season started, I just kept thinking I wanted to be a Drake Relays champion,” Iske said. “To have that now next to my name is breathtaking.”
Hoyer cleared 6-7 in the high jump, just an inch off his personal best. After suffering an injury earlier during the outdoor season, it was his best performance since clearing 6-8 at Dubuque in March.
“It is a big improvement,” Hoyer said. “It boosts my confidence that I can still jump those high heights.”
Hoyer lived on the edge throughout the competition. He went over the bar at 6-3, 6-5 and 6-7 on his third and final attempt.
“That’s the first time this season I’ve been in that situation,” Hoyer said. “It shows some mental toughness.”
Carroll Kuemper’s Miles Rupiper won with a leap of 6-9.
Urbandale won the medley relay in 3:30.25. Bettendorf crossed in sixth in 3:34.22 and Davenport West won the opening heat to place eighth overall in 3:35.39.
“We did a phenomenal job,” Porter said. “It is kind of hard running by yourself like our 800 runner (Stamper) had to the majority of the race. He lost his pace but still ran very well.”
Bettendorf just missed a medal with a seventh-place finish in the 800 relay in a season-best 1:29.27. Porter, Nicholson, Austin Kalar and Desequeira comprised the relay.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson ran an all-time Iowa best 1:27.14 for the victory.
“It is kind of hard to compete against a record-breaking time,” Porter said, “but I’m still very satisfied with the way our team ran today.”