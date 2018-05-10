Tori Thomas went higher than she ever has and Kiah O’Neal went just high enough. Those efforts helped the Alleman Pioneers to the team title at the Class 1A Alleman Sectional at Paul V. Olson Track on the Augustana College campus on Thursday.
Thomas, the standout freshman, qualified for state in all four of her events, including a first-place finish in the pole vault that put Alleman on top of the team standings from the meet’s start. She finished second in the 200-meter dash and anchored the state-qualifying 400 and 800 relays.
“I set the Alleman record in the pole vault, and I did it because I had all of my teammates cheering me on,” Thomas said. “I’m not sure I could have done this without them.”
She went to the final attempt at 12-foot-1/2 inch and cleared by a good margin.
“I knew after my miss on the second try I could make the second one. I just made one small adjustment. The other events were great. I kind of messed up the hand off in the 4x200 relay, but we did really well. Then, I got out of the blocks great in the 200 and had a great race to get second. The great thing is we can get better next week, and we won the team title because everyone contributed.”
That included O’Neal who has battled knee troubles all season. But her 5-foot jump in the high jump won the event and got her back to state.
“It has been frustrating with my knee,” she said. “I have battled it for four years. The doctor said they could scope it but I would have had to miss part of the season. I just wanted to get to state and hopefully strengthen it before next week.
“I have jumped 5-7 and made 5-5 a few times this year. I’d like to do that and see what happens.”
The team title was Alleman’s first since Steve Layer’s Pioneers won the sectional in 2003 and 2004.
“We got points from everywhere,” Alleman coach Scott Stoll said. “I think it is pretty safe to say we would not be in this spot without our fabulous freshman, but we had so many great performances in the field events and distance races.
“It has been a struggle for Kiah, and we got her to 5-foot to win. After that we pushed her to 5-4, and she didn’t quite make that, but I hope we can get her feeling better and be ready for a big weekend. Addie Pulley was huge in the 1,600 and 3,200 as well.”
Big night for Taets: Orion standout Danielle Taets did just about what she expected on Thursday, winning the triple jump, the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. She fell short of making it four state qualifications by not making it in the 100-meter dash.
“Coming in with so many expectations, it is a pressure situation,” Taets said. “I just came in with the idea that if I think about it too much it gets in my head. I just try to focus on the race or the jumps I am doing and take it one event at a time.
“I’d say definitely this is what I expected. The 100 was just something we added as my fourth event. I didn’t have a lot of expectations. Next week my thought process is to just push myself as hard as I can and get some medals. Well, I should say get three medals.”
Jackson doubles her fun: Riverdale thrower Hope Jackson, a state placer last season in the discus, won the event with a school-record throw of 138-11. Then, she came back to finish third in the shot put to qualify for the state finals in that event.
“I was hoping to finish on top, at least up high in both events,” Jackson said. “I threw my best and qualified for state in both events. The school record was great because it is an old record.
“I think throwing so well and winning the discus got me pumped up for the shot. I used that to throw well and qualify for state. I’m looking to go down to state and medal again in the discus. In the shot, I just want to throw well for myself.”