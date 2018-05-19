DES MOINES — Darien Porter came to the state track and field meet seeking multiple gold medals for a second straight season.
He left with two silvers, two bronzes and plenty of incentive.
“It is a tough thing to swallow, especially in two events you’re favored in,” the Bettendorf standout junior said. “You’ve got to let it go and forget about it.
"It gives me plenty of motivation for next year."
Porter and the Bulldogs did walk off the Drake Stadium turf with a smile.
Brendan Scott, Demari Nicholson, Mekou Smith-Reed and Porter smashed the Bulldogs’ school record in the 1,600 relay, the final event, to finish second in Class 4A in 3 minutes, 17.19 seconds.
“Our coach told us to find a fire in ourselves, and we all did,” Nicholson said. “Unfortunately, we came in second, but I’m proud of how we performed.”
Bettendorf finished ninth in 4A with 34 points. West Des Moines Valley repeated as champion with 60 points thanks to its victory in the 1,600 relay in 3:16.55.
“(Ninth) in the state means a lot,” Scott said. “It is going to help motivate incoming freshmen and the freshmen already here to be part of something special and continue to improve.”
It was a weekend of close calls for Porter.
The Iowa State football recruit was clipped at the finish line in the 400 on Thursday by Iowa City West's Austin West.
Then on Saturday, he ran a 47.5 anchor on the Bulldogs’ sprint medley relay that placed third. He also was third in the 200 in 21.93 seconds.
Bettendorf was vying for a state repeat in the medley.
“I really died at the end due to an early kick,” Porter said. “I was trying to catch the guy from (Cedar Rapids) Kennedy a little quicker than I usually do instead of sitting on him and running the race. I got a little eager and wasted too much early.
“I’m known for tracking people down, and I do it all the time. I just ran the race incorrectly.”
Porter changed his strategy on the anchor of the 1,600 relay. He eased into the opening 200 and made a strong push at the end to get the Bulldogs second.
“I ran that race a lot smarter,” Porter said. “Unfortunately, Valley has a great anchor, too.”
Muscatine’s Tyler Olson was runner-up in the 800 meters by two-hundredths of a second. Johnston’s Grant Lair edged Olson in a photo finish.
Still, Olson broke a 37-year-old school record with his time of 1:53.56. It was over a 2 ½ second personal best.
“Second place is nothing to be ashamed of in the state of Iowa,” Olson said. “There are a lot of great runners here.
“Coming down the homestretch, I got into the lead, and I thought I had a good shot. I heard the announcer say somebody was coming on the outside. I just didn’t have enough at the end.”
Olson was trying for the Drake Relays, state meet sweep in the half-mile.
Still, he finished the weekend with personal-bests in the 400 and 800.
Olson will take some time off before resuming his training in preparation for running at Iowa next season.
“I take a lot of pride in where I started to where I finished,” he said. “It shows how hard I’ve worked in the last four years. I’ve worked almost year-round with cross country and track constantly training and finding ways to get better.
“It has paid off.”
Pleasant Valley’s Konnor Sommer was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:23.63. Sommer was attempting to collect a second title on the weekend after taking the 3,200 Thursday.
Sommer made a move toward the front on the second of four laps, but he couldn’t sustain it.
“I know I’m better than that, and I showed that earlier in the season with my times,” Sommer said. “I didn’t have my best today.
“Mentally, I wasn’t where I wanted to be. I think the win on Thursday got me excited, and it took away from me focusing on this race. My body was a little fatigued as well from the 3,200 and running an 800."
Davenport West placed sixth in the 4A shuttle hurdle relay with Brady Richlen, DJ Mosley, Anthony King and Tyler Williams in 58.72 seconds. It was just off the school record 58.33 the Falcons recorded in the preliminary Thursday.
West showed vast improvement in the past couple of weeks. Going into the state-qualifying meet, the Falcons did not have one of the top 12 times in their class.
“We just started seeing how good we could be,” Williams said. “Our focus stepped up a little bit. In practice, we made sure we got everything right and sound. That really helped us a lot.
“It feels really good to medal and to run in the 58s.”
Davenport Central junior Will Reemtsma was eighth in the 110 hurdles in 15.13 seconds. It was four-hundredths of a second faster than his preliminary time.