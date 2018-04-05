The state-qualifying meet is still five weeks out, but Darien Porter might have found his fourth event for the postseason Thursday night.
When Porter stepped into the blocks for the 200 meters at the 22nd annual Ira Dunsworth Invitational, his priority was to work on his turnover training for the 400, his primary event.
After the Bettendorf junior turned in a winning time of 22.13 seconds, the top time posted in the state this season, it caught his attention.
"Tonight really opened my eyes with that event," Porter said. "It showed me I can compete at state and help our team even more when it comes to that.
"Being in the weight room and getting stronger has helped my strength and speed along with our training regimen."
Porter won all three of his events in chilly conditions at Brady Street Stadium. He anchored his team to wins in the sprint medley and 1,600 relays as Bettendorf placed second in the 14-team meet with 98 points.
Dubuque Senior, fueled by three wins and five seconds, captured the title with 116 points.
Davenport West was third at 74 points, followed by Cedar Rapids Xavier (57) and Central DeWitt (41).
West received wins from DJ Mosley in the long jump — a personal best 22-1 1/2 feet — and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Brady Richlen, Mosley, Mike Anifson and Tyler Williams.
It has been a trying spring for track and field athletes so far with cold temperatures, rain and snow.
"It is hard to warm up, but you've got to bring extra clothes," Mosley said. "Once you get your momentum going and things start rushing, you're fine."
Mosley's long jump just missed the Drake Relays Blue Standard of 22-4.
"I just missed placing at state my sophomore year and did bad up there last year, so this year is redemption," said Mosley, a Minnesota State-Mankato football recruit. "I want to go up there and do something."
Muscatine senior Tyler Olson used great closing speed to rally and win the 400 and 1,600. The Iowa recruit finished the quarter-mile in 51.52 seconds and ran a personal-record 4:32.76 in the 1,600.
"It shows I'm in a really good place," Olson said. "I'm feeling really strong on the track, and I feel like my speed is at a really great place."
Olson has made a concerted effort to work on improving his speed. He finished fourth last year at the Drake Relays and Class 4A state meet in the 800 but believes he can achieve more this spring.
"Knowing all the guys in front of me have graduated, I feel like I've got a target on my back," Olson said. "The thought is, this guy is returning and is supposed to win. I feel I've got the speed and strength to do it."
Central DeWitt's Will DeHaan took the 800 (1:59.59), and Davenport Central's Will Reemtsma edged Williams in the 100 hurdles, 15.32-15.39.
Bettendorf won five events, including three of the last four.
Demari Nicholson turned in a winning time of 55.64 in the 400 hurdles, among the top three in the state this year.
"With the weather being so bad, it has been hard to go outside and do hurdle workouts," Nicholson said. "I'm making the best of it.
"I went hard today, tried to finish strong and got the (win)."
Nicholson came back and turned in a 50-second split in the 1,600 relay to give Bettendorf the lead. Keshaun Baker maintained it, and Porter separated himself with a 49-second anchor for a time of 3:26.45.
"We still have some work to do, but for the first meet and not great weather, we showed up and did what we know we can do," Porter said. "Now, it is all about dropping time and getting into that state contention range."
Bettendorf's Austin Kalar, Mason Morris, Nigel McIntosh and Leo Desequeira prevailed in the 400 relay in 44.32 seconds. Kalar and Desequeira teamed with Nicholson and Porter for a meet-record 1:34.22 in the sprint medley relay.
"Meet cancellations suck, but it hasn't affected our focus or what we're shooting for this year," Porter said. "We're just eager to run."