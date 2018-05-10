Girls track and field
King nabs four titles at state qualifier: Carly King won four events to help lead the Assumption girls to second place in their Class 3A state qualifying meet Thursday.
The Knights finished with 106 points, behind only meet winner Mount Pleasant, which had 155.5.
King swept the sprint events, winning the 100 (12.30), 200 (25.21) and 400 (57.81), and joining Peyton Hanley, Olivia Lansing and Laney Fitzpatrick on the winning 1,600 relay.
Fitzpatrick also qualified in two individual events, taking second to King in the 400 (1:01.07) and also finishing second in the 800 (2:25.44).
The Knights also qualified three other relays. The sprint medley relay team of Anna Possehl, Mary Grace Carroll, Lansing and Fitzpatrick took first and the 3,200 relay (Grace Rohlf, Erin McMullen, Taylor Quick and Samantha Scodeller) and the distance medley relay (Lea Nelson, Carroll, Lansing and Rohlf) each took second.
Pickup qualifies in hurdles: Maquoketa had the lone local automatic state qualifier in the 3A meet in Solon.
Cari Pickup finished second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:07.79) to assure her spot in the state meet.
North Cedar excels: North Cedar qualified for state in 11 events as it won the team championship of the Class 2A district 6 meet at Tipton.
The Knights won five events with Grace Proesch winning the 200 and 400 and being part of the victorious 4x400 relay. They finished with 133 team points to edge Cascade, which had 126.
Other multiple event winners were Tipton’s Jamie Kofron (shot put and discus) and Cascade’s Madeline Rhomberg (1500 and 3000).
Boys track and field
Kulhanek qualifies in 100: Assumption's Tyler Kulhanek took second in the 100 in Thursday's qualifier to secure his spot in the state meet.
Kulhanek's time of 11.71 trailed only Mount Pleasant's Khang Truong for the Knights, who finished fifth in the meet.
Chris Guise, who took second in the 1,600 (4:40.63), was the Knights' other automatic state qualifier.
Saber relays qualify: Central DeWitt had two relays automatically qualify for the 3A state meet.
The quartet of Brady Ellison, Nick Smith, Jacob Townsley and Will DeHaan won the distance medley relay by .22 of a second.
Ellison and Smith also teamed with Mitch Michoski and Elijah Boesch to qualify in the sprint medley relay.
As for the Sabers' individuals, DeHaan finished second in the 800 (2:02.96) to qualify.
Maquoketa's Zac Scar finished second in the 400 hurdles.
Iske leads way: West Liberty edged Northeast by a single point for the team title and also led the way with 10 automatic qualifiers at the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Tipton,
The Comets, led by Tanner Iske, finished with 111 team points to 110 for Northeast and 93 for Bellevue. Iske won both the 100 and 200 while also being part of the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
The only other athlete to win two individual events was Trenton Massner of Wapello, who was victorious in both the 400 and the high jump.
Northeast had eight automatic qualifiers.
Venditti qualifies in three events: Calamus-Wheatland's Ray Venditti won two individual events and was part of a winning relay in helping the Warriors to a second place finish at the 1A state qualifier.
Venditti won the 100 and the high jump and also qualified as part of the 800-meter relay team.
Devin Koester also qualified for Calamus-Wheatland by winning the discus.
Boys golf
DeWitt wins sectional title: On its way to a Class 3A state title last year, the Central DeWitt boys golf team failed to win either the sectional meet or district meet.
The Sabers had no such problem at the sectional meet this year, shooting a 309 to beat Benton Community by 17 strokes to claim the title and advance to a 3A district meet.
Sabers senior Rielly McGranahan shot a 70 to win medalist honors by seven strokes. Jacob Brainerd and Dylan McAleer each shot 79 to tie for fourth for Central DeWitt.
Maquoketa's Caden Atienza shot an 82 to qualify for district as an individual.
Runners-up lead Sherrard to title: It did not crown any individual champions at Thursday's Three Rivers Conference boys' track and field meet, but Sherrard flirted with walking away with the biggest prize of all.
Ultimately, though, the Tigers had to settle for a second-place team finish on a warm evening at Bryant Field, tallying 85.5 points to finish behind only Sterling Newman (90 points) in the 13-team conference race.
The Tigers were led by runner-up finishes from Levi Miles in the triple jump (39-5), Gavyn White in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.42) and its 4x100 relay (44.94). Miles also took third in the 400 with a 51.99-second clocking, with Peyton Braderich (11:02.69) scoring bronze in the 3200.
Boys soccer
Muscatine 5, Clinton 2: Antonio Melendez scored the first three goals as Muscatine rolled to victory in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.