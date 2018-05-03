Another girls track and field season and another Mississippi Athletic Conference championship for the Pleasant Valley Lady Spartans.
On the strength of four relay victories and five individual wins, PV ran away from the field on Thursday night at TouVelle Stadium to snag its fourth-straight MAC crown and eighth title in the last nine years.
Only Davenport Assumption (2014) and Bettendorf (2008) have had their names on the MAC trophy in the middle of what is a dynasty right now for the athletes from PV. Pleasant Valley won the meet with 209 points, followed by the Bulldogs (159), Davenport Central (75), North Scott (71) and Davenport Assumption (66).
Spartans co-head coach Kenny Wheeler said while the championships have come rolling in, every team has left its own mark on what is becoming a legacy
"You know it's a different team every year, and each team has its own personality. It makes each one special for the kids, it makes each one special for the new kids that come in and be a part of it," Wheeler said. "It makes it special for the seniors because they have won all four years. But we really pride ourselves on being a whole team and having everybody contribute. That is what means the most."
Pleasant Valley four-year senior Ellie Spelhaug, who won the 100-meters hurdles and was a part of the winning shuttle hurdle and 1,600 relay teams, said the reason the program has done this is not just because of a small, elite group of girls.
"Our coaches have really tried to get everyone involved. So knowing that this wasn't just a MAC championship with five or six girls is really something special," Spelhaug said. "It was almost 93 kids contributing for junior varsity and varsity so it was really awesome to see the girls come together and compete. It's a tradition that you want to keep going, and it's exciting to be a part of the best team in the MAC. To be a part of that for the past four years has been great."
While Spelhaug and the fellow seniors will leave with four titles, Spartans freshman Emily Wood was helping capture her first. Wood was also a part of the shuttle relay and 1,600 relay wins. She anchored the 1,600 win and had to catch Bettendorf's Breanna Vermeer down the backstretch, going headlong into a 20 mph wind and trying to pass Vermeer, who had an outstanding meet herself.
The freshman found enough kick to edge past Vermeer for the victory in 4 minutes, 11.68 seconds. Wood said the team concept was a huge reason she found enough to win the final leg.
"I could hear all my teammates cheering, and I could see them (near the track on the backstretch), and that gave me a big rush of energy because I wanted to do that for them," Wood said. "To have all that support, is an amazing feeling."
Wood also took second in the 400 hurdles behind teammate Clare Basala, who won the event in 1:08.20. Other individual winners for the Spartans included Mallory Lafever in the 1,500 run (4:58.32), Sara Hoskins in the high jump (5 feet) and Amaria Kirby in the 100 dash (12.56).
The other contributors on the relay victories were Kira Arthofer (400/800 relays), Adrea Arthofer (400/800 relays), Jazmyn Whitfield (shuttle/400), Carli Spelhaug (1,600 relay, shuttle), Basala (800 relay), Kirby (400 relay) and Harmony Creasy (400 relay).
The second-place Bulldogs were led by junior Erin McQuillen, Trinity Borland and Vermeer, who is just a sophomore. McQuillen won the long jump (17-6.25), took second in the 200 dash (26.35) and third in the 400 dash (1:00.57). Borland claimed the 3,000 run (10:54.91) and was second in the 1,500 (5:07.12).
Vermeer anchored the winning 3,200 and distance medley relay teams and won the 800 run (2:27.73).
Bettendorf also got contributions from Maddi Banks, Maggie Erpelding and Emma Johnson on the distance medley relay win. Rylee Ramstack, Brooke Lofgren and Alexis Beine were on the winning 3,200 relay squad.
"We are proud of our efforts, and we had some good strong relays. We have some really quality, hard-working athletes, but PV's depth is tough to overcome," Bulldogs coach Erin Flynn said. "This will help us going forward, putting together our district line-up and seeing where we are strong and where we can place at."
Carly King set a new conference mark in the 200 dash for Davenport Assumption, winning the event in 24.70. King broke the old mark held by Davenport Central's Alexis Mitchell from 2009, which was 25.02. Knights freshman Laney Fitzpatrick had a strong meet, winning the 400 dash (59.79) and taking third in the 1,500 run (5:08.36).
Davenport Central's Lea Grady continued her strong season in the field events by winning the shot put (43-6) and discus (140-0).