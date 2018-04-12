Even before the final event of the 83rd annual Jesse Day Relays, Pleasant Valley co-head coach Jane Wheeler and a couple of her runners were dancing.
The Spartans’ track and field team had a lot to be excited about Thursday night.
Fueled by seven wins, including a Drake Relays Blue Standard in the 400 relay and Carli Spelhaug in the long jump, the Spartans cruised to the team title with 169 points at Brady Street Stadium.
“It means a lot to us because we put in a lot of hard work during the offseason,” sprinter Amaria Kirby said. “To have the whole team come together to work for something like this, it means a lot.”
PV received wins from Sara Hoskins (high jump), Ellie Spelhaug (100 hurdles), Clare Basala (400 hurdles) and Mallory Lafever (1,500) along with the shuttle hurdle, 800 and 400 relays.
The 400 relay, anchored by Kirby, met the Blue Standard with a time of 49.47 seconds.
“We were talking before, ‘Hey let’s try and hit the Blue Standard tonight,’” Kirby said. “To come out and reach 49, that meant a lot to us. We’ve really been trying for this, so to see that work pay off tonight is big for us.”
Bettendorf’s Erin McQuillen set a school record and nearly a Relays record with a long jump of 18 feet, 11 inches. It was her personal best by more than a foot and more than two feet farther than she had jumped this season.
“I was super surprised when I got that (number) back,” she said. “I tried to focus on keeping my speed throughout the whole run.”
In fact, the top three jumpers — McQuillen, Burlington’s Angel Baylark and PV’s Carli Spelhaug — eclipsed the 17-8 Blue Standard.
McQuillen broke Tasia Comer’s school record by more than 9 inches.
“That was important to me,” McQuillen said. “It was one of my goals to get it this year.
“Now I know I can do it, I can exceed it and continue to push working toward my goals. It gives me the security to know that I’ve done it once.”
Bettendorf, which finished second with 135 points, also received a win from Trinity Borland (3,000).
Davenport Central’s Lea Grady met the Blue Standard in the shot put with a winning heave of 42-3. Grady, already the school record holder in the discus, is just 4 inches off the mark in the shot put.
“I haven’t really glided this year,” Grady said. “When I hit that 42, it was just a power throw. The glide is something I need to work on. If I can get the glide down, I can definitely throw over 44 feet.”
Still, Grady is assured to be in both throwing events at Drake.
“It is a big deal, another step up,” she said. “Drake is the top people who practice for weeks and months for that moment. I just need to keep pushing myself.”
Assumption recorded four wins in the meet. Carly King and Lea Nelson went 1-2 in the 100 and 400. The Knights also prevailed in the 3,200 relay, and freshman Laney Fitzpatrick ran a season-best to take the 800.
The Knights were second in the 400 relay but also reached the Blue Standard for Drake at 50.21 seconds.
Jesse Day Relays
At Brady Street Stadium
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 169; 2. Bettendorf 135; 3. Solon 108; 4. Assumption 79; 5. North Scott 66; 6. Davenport Central 65; 7. Muscatine 48; 8. Burlington 38; 9. Davenport North 24; 10. Davenport West 9
Discus -- 1. Lea Grady (Central) 132-11; 2. Grace Erpelding (Bett) 117-5; 3. Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 111-0; 4. Elli Becicka (Solon) 102-5; 5. Jenna Ladage (Solon) 98-0
Shot put -- 1. Lea Grady (Central) 42-3; 2. Emily Troyer (Solon) 39-7; 3. Shelby Schmidt (North Scott) 37-8 3/4; 4. Cindy Gabriel-Flores (Central) 36-10 1/4; 5. Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 36-7 3/4
High jump -- 1. Sara Hoskins (PV) 5-2; 2. Annika Braaten (Bett) 5-2; 3. Alexis Hayes (North Scott) 5-0; 4. Abby Smith (Solon) 5-0; 5. Maddie Beik (Muscatine) 4-10
Long jump -- 1. Erin McQuillen (Bett) 18-11; 2. Angel Baylark (Burlington) 18-3 3/4; 3. Carli Spelhaug (PV) 17-10 1/2; 4. Harmony Creasy (PV) 17-7 3/4; 5. Khaylor Fleck (Solon) 17-5
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Burlington (Bunton, Ar. Baylark, Anderson, An. Baylark) 1:49.22; 2. Pleasant Valley, 1:50.91; 3. Bettendorf, 1:51.62; 4. North Scott, 1:53.92; 5. Davenport Central, 1:58.10
3,000 -- 1. Trinity Borland (Bett) 11:00.67; 2. Maddy Minard (PV) 11:23.57; 3. Madison Temple (Bett) 11:51.40; 4. Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 11:55.02; 5. Kiersten Conway (Solon) 11:58.73
3,200 relay -- 1. Assumption (Rohlf, Quick, Fitzpatrick, McMullen) 10:01.29; 2. Bettendorf, 10:01.63; 3. Muscatine, 10:16.93; 4. Pleasant Valley, 11:13.93; 5. Solon, 11:14.64
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley (C. Spelhaug, A. Arthofer, Whitfield, E. Spelhaug) 1:07.58; 2. Bettendorf, 1:10.59; 3. Davenport Central, 1:11.14; 4. North Scott, 1:11.64; 5. Solon, 1:12.87
100 -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 12.59; 2. Lea Nelson (Assumption) 12.76; 3. Erin Kerkhoff (Solon) 12.78; 4. Ariana Hill (North) 12.84; 5. Katie Girsch (Bett) 13.13
Distance medley relay -- 1. Solon (Nicol, Duckett, Fleck, Bullard) 4:30.44; 2. North Scott, 4:31.68; 3. Bettendorf, 4:35.21; 4. Muscatine, 4:44.06; 5. Pleasant Valley, 4:50.44
400 -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 58.17; 2. Lea Nelson (Assumption) 1:01.69; 3. Hallie Hanssen (Muscatine) 1:04.36; 4. Emma Johnson (Bett) 1:04.63; 5. Sophie Curtis (PV) 1:04.80
800 relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley (K. Arthofer, Kirby, Ramirez, Creasy) 1:45.36; 2. Solon, 1:45.54; 3. Bettendorf, 1:47.46; 4. Burlington, 1:48.60; 5. Assumption, 1:51.69
100 hurdles -- 1. Ellie Spelhaug (PV) 15.44; 2. Carli Spelhaug (PV) 16.09; 3. K'Breonna Collins (Central) 16.53; 4. Rachel Nelson (Solon) 16.54; 5. Peyton Sands (Solon) 16.79
800 -- 1. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption) 2:23.38; 2. Breanna Vermeer (Bett) 2:26.41; 3. Moriah Morter (Muscatine) 2:28.89; 4. Lauren Buechel (PV) 2:34.05; 5. Abbi Lafrenz (North Scott) 2:34.62
200 -- 1. Ryan Taylor (Solon) 26.34; 2. Ariana Hill (North) 26.64; 3. Brooke Corson (North Scott) 27.06; 4. Callie Anderson (Burlington) 27.12; 5. Khaylor Fleck (Solon) 27.32
400 hurdles -- 1. Clare Basala (PV) 1:06.61; 2. Gabbi Bullard (Solon) 1:07.60; 3. Emily Wood (PV) 1:10.34; 4. Lauren Dirth (Muscatine) 1:13.82; 5. Kara Jakubsen (Central) 1:14.88
1,500 -- 1. Mallory Lafever (PV) 5:03.34; 2. Trinity Borland (Bett) 5:08.16; 3. Abby Riley (PV) 5:12.44; 4. Nyah Block (Bett) 5:17.99; 5. Emma Maynard (Muscatine) 5:22.75
400 relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley (K. Arthofer, Neal, Ramirez, Kirby) 49.47; 2. Assumption, 50.21; 3. Burlington, 51.11; 4. Davenport Central, 51.16; 5. Bettendorf, 51.31
1,600 relay -- 1. Solon (Ryan, Annis, Smith, Kerkhoff) 4:05.91; 2. Pleasant Valley, 4:07.00; 3. Bettendorf, 4:12.36; 4. North Scott, 4:20.02; 5. Assumption, 4:20.09