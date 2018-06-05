First team
Sprints
Kari Coulter, sr., Mercer County: Ran a season-best 13.11 in 100 at Illinois Class 1A sectional and was lead-off leg on the Golden Eagles' ninth place 400 and 800 relays at state meet. She was team's top long jumper.
Alecca Gray, sr., Northeast: Qualified for Iowa Class 2A state meet in four events -- 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 400 relay. Ran season-best 12.98 in 100 and was top three at River Valley Conference meet in three individual events.
Catelyn Hofmann, sr., Mercer County: Earned a fifth-place medal at Class 1A state meet in 200 (26.13 seconds). She was second at sectionals in 100 (12.84) and anchored Golden Eagles' ninth place 400 and 800 relays at state.
Grace Proesch, sr., North Cedar: Headed to Air Force, Proesch was third at Class 2A state meet in 200 (26.00), fourth in 400 (58.99), ran 400 leg on third place distance medley relay and anchored fifth place 1,600 relay.
Middle distance
Josie Brown, jr., Geneseo: Finished 12th at Illinois 2A state meet in 800 (2:23.32) after placing second at sectionals. She was third at sectionals in 1,600 (5:38.58). Her personal best is 2:19.95 in 800 and 5:22.70 in 1,600.
Annika Frank, sr., Bellevue Marquette: Placed ninth at Iowa 1A state meet in 800 in season-best 2:23.63. She was runner-up in event at Tri-Rivers Conference meet. Frank led off the Mohawks' ninth place 3,200 relay at state.
Lauren Lodico, fr., Riverdale: Ran in three events at Illinois 1A state meet, anchoring 400 and 1,600 relays along with qualifying in 400. She ran 60.06 to place second at sectionals and personal-best 59.96 at state.
Emily Schipper, so., Fulton: Earned Three Rivers Conference title in 800 and followed with victory in event at Rock Island 1A sectional in 2:23.45. She ran 2:21.47 at state meet, missing the finals by seven-tenths of a second.
Distance
Whitney Johnson, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield: Was 1A sectional champion in 3,200 (12:03.15) and runner-up in 1,600 (5:39.03). She placed 12th at state meet in 3,200 and ran personal-best 5:34.50 in 1,600 at state.
Halle Kilburg, so., Bellevue Marquette: Iowa state qualifier in 1,500 and 3,000, she ran a season-best 11:11.35 in 3K at Durant meet. She posted 5:18.83 in 1,500 at state and anchored ninth place 3,200 relay.
Cam Reeg, sr., Bellevue: Medaled at the Iowa Class 2A state meet in the 3,000 with a seventh-place finish in a season-best time 11:03.04 and qualified in 1,500. She was runner-up at state-qualifying meet in 3,000.
Hurdles
Reece Bodeen, sr., Geneseo: Placed second at the 2A Plano sectional in 300 hurdles in 48.88 to qualify for state meet. She was fourth at sectionals in 100 hurdles (17.12) and ran on the Maple Leafs' 400 relay.
Linsey Ford, jr., Wilton: State qualifier in 100 hurdles, Ford was the River Valley Conference champion in the event. She ran 16.12 at state meet, missing the finals by three-hundredths of a second.
Alexandra Mack, sr., Orion: Was runner-up at sectionals (16.04) and ninth at Illinois 1A state meet in 100 hurdles (15.76). Also a long jumper, she was second at Three Rivers Conference meet in 100 highs and third in 300 lows.
Danielle Taets, jr., Orion: Won Illinois Class 1A state championships in triple jump (38-0) and 100 hurdles (14.72). She also finished third in 300 hurdles (46.03). Swept all three events at the sectional meet in Rock Island.
Katie Walker, sr., Rockridge: A repeat all-area choice, Walker finished second at 1A sectional in 300 hurdles (47.06) and ninth at state meet (49.70). She also ran lead leg on Rockets' ninth place 1,600 relay at state.
Jumps
Whitney Bramm, sr., Erie: Placed fourth at 1A state meet in pole vault with jump of 11-0. She was Three Rivers Conference champion (10-1) and second at sectional meet (11-3). Ran legs on Erie's 800 and 1,600 relays.
Erika Furbeck, sr., Geneseo: Iowa State recruit repeated as Illinois Class 2A state champion in long jump with leap of 19-11 1/4. Earned state medals in 400 (fifth, 58.42), 100 (sixth, 12.36) and 200 (25.36). She soared 20-7 in long jump at sectionals, among top performances in country this spring.
Darby Hawtrey, sr., North Cedar: Second at the River Valley Conference meet in the high jump (5-4), Hawtrey placed seventh at 2A state meet with clearance of 5-3. She also ran on the Knights' sixth place shuttle hurdle relay at state.
Daekota Knott, jr., Fulton: Runner-up at Illinois 1A sectional in triple jump, Knott placed second at state meet with jump of 37-8 1/2. Her season-best outdoors jump of 38-2 1/2 is a school record. Was on Steamers' 400 relay.
Kylee Sanders, fr., Louisa-Muscatine: Placed sixth at Iowa 2A state meet in long jump with personal-best 16-10 1/4. She also was a state qualifier in the 400. She was SEISC champion in long jump.
Throws
Hope Jackson, so., Riverdale: Runner-up in discus at Three Rivers meet, she was fifth at 1A state meet with heave of 127-11. She was sectional champion with toss of 138-11 and placed third in shot put (37-1 3/4).
Jamie Kofron, jr., Tipton: Drake Relays champion in discus and shot put, Kofron won Class 2A state title in discus (140-5) and was runner-up in shot put (44-1 1/4). She established school records in both events -- discus (143-0) and shot put (45-5 1/2).
Chloe Lindeman, jr., Fulton: Secured an Illinois 1A state title in the shot put (47-3 3/4) and placed fourth in discus (129-11). Repeat all-area choice, she won Three Rivers titles in both throws, including 135-7 1/2 in discus.
Shayla Oster, fr., Bellevue: Finished second at River Valley Conference meet in discus (124-5) and placed ninth at 2A state meet. She threw a season-best 127-10 at Bellevue. Her season-best shot put was 35-6 1/4.
Honorable mention
SPRINTS: Mackenzie Clary, sr., Erie; Kortney Drake, jr., Wilton; Emma Dusanek, jr., Midland; Neveah Hildebrandt, fr., Northeast; Colleen Klostermann, fr., Central DeWitt; Hailey Messerich, sr., Easton Valley; Darcie Pilon, sr., Riverdale
MIDDLE DISTANCE: Jessica Barr, sr., West Carroll; Cassie Cox, jr., North Cedar; Drew Jensen, jr., Midland; Samantha Kalarovich, so., Calamus-Wheatland; Miya Messerich, jr., Northeast
DISTANCE: Lauren Belvel, so., Geneseo; Jimena Fierro, so., West Liberty; Amanda Smith, jr., Tipton
HURDLES: Tessa Fields, sr., North Cedar; Lauren Oelke, fr., Rockridge; Cari Pickup, so., Maquoketa; Kelly Proesch, fr., North Cedar; Hailey Sanders, so., Louisa-Muscatine;
JUMPS: Rebekah Beard, sr., Geneseo; Iesha Crowe, sr., Kewanee; Caroline Dochterman, sr., Sherrard; Grace Elvert, jr., Calamus-Wheatland; Kearra Kohrt, jr., Fulton; Morgan Machovec, fr., Central DeWitt; Amorae Myers, sr., Durant; Abby Reakes, fr., Geneseo; Becca Schroeder, sr., Bellevue; Emy Seeser, fr., Camanche
THROWS: Claire Abbott, so., Northeast; Brandi Crawley, sr., Sherrard; Leah Crock, sr., North Cedar; Callie Meyer, jr., North Cedar; Allie Ryan, sr., Tipton; Nicole Sander, jr., North Cedar; Peyton Tegeler, jr., Morrison; Victoria Verbeck, jr., Geneseo; Chloe Wells, fr., Wilton