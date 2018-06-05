First team
Sprints
Kira Arthofer, sr., Pleasant Valley: Eastern Illinois basketball recruit ran on four relays at the Iowa Class 4A state meet, including the championship 800 relay, third place sprint medley and fourth place 400 relay. She was MAC runner-up in the 100 in 12.71 seconds.
Mykedra Craig, sr., Rock Island: Placed first at Illinois Class 3A sectional in 100 (12.61 seconds) and 200 (25.66). She was Big Six champion in both events (12.44 for 100 and 25.54 for 200). She anchored the Rocks' state-qualifying 400 relay.
Carly King, jr., Assumption: Division I recruit became school's first Drake Relays champion in 100 meters with school-record time 11.99 seconds. Was Class 3A state champion in 400 (56.09 seconds) and finished second at state in 100 (12.16) and 200 (24.75).
Amaria Kirby, sr., Pleasant Valley: Ran on Spartans' school-record and state championship 800 relay, third place sprint medley, fourth place 400 relay and was seventh in Class 4A 100 meters (12.41). St. Ambrose track recruit was MAC champion in 100 (12.56).
Megan Pittington, jr., Moline: A three-sport athlete, she won the Big Six title in the 400 (60.47 seconds), was conference runner-up in 100 (12.69) and third in 200 (26.45). At sectionals, she was third in the 400. Ran 12.63 in 100 at Shipley Invitational in late March.
Middle distance
Laney Fitzpatrick, fr., Assumption: The MAC 400-meter champion was seventh at Class 3A state meet in event (59.37), ninth in 800 (2:19.29) and anchored distance medley relay to 11th. She also placed third at MAC in 1,500 (5:08.36).
Jade Ford, sr., Rock Island: Claimed Big Six championship in 800 (2:24.63) and was runner-up in 1,600 (5:31.96). At Class 3A sectional, she placed third in 800 (2:23.92) and anchored Rocks' 1,600 relay.
Abby Riley, jr., Pleasant Valley: The MAC runner-up in the 800, Riley ran a season-best 2:23 in the half-mile to place 14th at Class 4A state meet. She led off Spartans' 10th place 3,200 relay at state.
Breanna Vermeer, so., Bettendorf: Earned a conference title in the 800 and ran 2:24.47 in 800 to place 17th at Class 4A state meet. She also anchored Bulldogs to MAC titles in 3,200 and distance medley relays.
Distance
Trinity Borland, sr., Bettendorf: Headed to run at Wartburg College, MAC champion in 3,000 and runner-up in 1,500 qualified for state in both distance events. She placed 14th in the 3,000 (11:04.45) and ran 5:04.10 in 1,500.
Mallory Lafever, jr., Pleasant Valley: Collected a conference championship in 1,500 (4:58.32) and ran season-best 4:53.82 to place 13th at Class 4A state meet. She ran the third leg on PV's 3,200 relay and anchored the distance medley at the state meet.
Addie Pulley, sr., Alleman: Placed second at the Big Six and Class 1A sectional (11:38.80) in the 3,200. At the state meet, she was 10th in the two-mile in 11:53.87. She was third at sectionals in the 1,600 (5:31.35) and fourth at the conference meet.
Hurdles
E'Dereka Newsone, sr., Rock Island: Ran to conference title in 300 hurdles in personal-best 47.63 seconds, took third at 3A sectionals (47.80) and competed on the Rocks' state-qualifying 400 relay.
Azlynn Sherrod-Butler, sr., United Township: Was the Big Six champion in 100 hurdles with personal-best 14.78 seconds. She was conference runner-up in 200 (26.08) and second at Class 3A sectionals (26.21).
Ellie Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley: Bradley basketball recruit was MAC champion in 100 hurdles (15.54), ran season-best 15.42 and was 13th at Class 4A state meet (15.57). She also anchored Spartans' state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay.
Jumps
Harmony Creasy, fr., Pleasant Valley: Came home from Class 4A state meet with four medals -- anchored championship 800 relay, second in long jump (personal-best 17-9 1/4), anchored third place sprint medley and ran leg on fourth place 400 relay.
Sara Hoskins, so., Pleasant Valley: MAC and North Scott regional champion in high jump, she tied for third at state meet with leap of 5 feet, 3 inches. She set new PR this season with jump of 5-3 1/2.
Erin McQuillen, jr., Bettendorf: MAC long jump champion placed sixth at 4A state meet with jump of 17-0 1/2. She soared a school-record 18-11 at the Jesse Day Relays. McQuillen was also state qualifier in 200 meters.
Kiah O'Neal, jr., Alleman: Picked up her second state medal in the high jump. After taking second as a sophomore, she placed third in Class 1A with leap of 5-4. She was sectional champion in high jump.
Jycole Pugh, sr., Rock Island: Was Illinois 3A sectional champion in triple jump (36-3) and second at Big Six meet (35-5). She anchored Rocks' 800 relay team to sectional crown and ran leg on 1,600 relay.
Tori Thomas, fr., Alleman: Earned two medals at Illinois Class 1A state meet -- second in pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches) and fourth in 200 (26.10). She was sectional champion in pole vault (12-0 1/2).
Throws
Grace Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf: A starter in four sports this school year, Erpelding delivered her best at the end, throwing a personal-best 129 feet, 9 inches to place second at Class 4A state meet in discus. Was third at MAC.
Lea Grady, sr., Davenport Central: Broke school records in shot put and discus that had stood for multiple decades. She was Class 4A state champion in discus (PR 150-11) and fifth in shot put (40-8 1/2). MAC champ in both throwing events ranks among top 20 all-time in discus in Iowa.
Shelby Schmidt, sr., North Scott: Was the MAC runner-up in the shot put (40-6) and finished 14th at 4A state meet (36-8 3/4). She also was among the conference's top five in the discus.
Ali Van DeHeede, jr., Alleman: Was the Big Six discus champion (119-5) and launched career-best throw of 133-4 to take third at Class 1A sectionals. She placed eighth at state meet with throw of 122-0.
Honorable mention
Sprints: Adrea Arthofer, jr., Pleasant Valley; Mary Grace Carroll, sr., Assumption; Madison Eberhart, sr., Clinton; Sydney Fuller, jr., North Scott; Davionna Hearn, fr., Rock Island; Ariana Hill, jr., Davenport North; Lea Nelson, jr., Assumption
Middle distance: Sophie Curtis, so., Pleasant Valley; Ella Darrow, fr., Alleman; Arianna Gabriel, jr., Rock Island; Jayla Hathorn, so., Rock Island; Emma Johnson, jr., Bettendorf; Abbi Lafrenz, so., North Scott; Moriah Morter, sr., Muscatine; Grace Rohlf, sr., Assumption; Analya Sedano, fr., United Township; Allison Whitaker, jr., Bettendorf
Distance: Lauren Buechel, so., Pleasant Valley; Alexandra Cajigal, jr., Alleman; Maddy Minard, jr., Pleasant Valley
Hurdles: Clare Basala, so., Pleasant Valley; Jaeda Bowling, fr., Bettendorf; K'Breonna Collins, sr., Davenport Central; Lauren Dirth, so., Muscatine; Emily Wood, fr., Pleasant Valley
Jumps: Maddie Beik, sr., Muscatine; Annika Braaten, so., Bettendorf; Aiyana Brown-Taylor, sr., Davenport Central; Alexis Hayes, sr., North Scott; Gabbi Loiz, jr., Alleman; Carli Spelhaug, jr., Pleasant Valley
Throws: Cindy Gabriel-Flores, jr., Davenport Central; Julie Glenn, so., Moline; Sarah Goldensoph, sr., Clinton; MarCeisha Jackson, jr., Rock Island; Alex Laufenberg, sr., Clinton; Kaitlyn Morgan, so., Pleasant Valley; Ilah Perez-Johnson, so., Pleasant Valley; Zanila Terrell, jr., Davenport North; Anna Wohlers, fr., Assumption