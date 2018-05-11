Rock Island girls track coach Tammy Vesey said before the season started the team's motto would be "It's a great day to be great."
Her Rocks certainly were that, despite falling two points shy of winning the team title at Friday's Class 3A Rock Island Sectional.
"This is the best we have finished in a sectional since I have been here," Vesey said. "First or second, I'm so proud of every one of them."
She had every reason to be. The Rocks won four events and qualified for state in six events. Senior Mykedra Craig was easily the most outstanding athlete in the event, winning the 100-meter dash, the 200 and anchoring the winning 800 relay. She also anchored the second-place 400 relay.
"This is the best night of my life," Craig said. "I'm so happy. This is exactly what we talked about after the Shipley Invitational, that I wanted to get to state in all of my events. I wanted it to happen and I made it happen."
It almost didn't happen. Craig came up injured after the 800 relay and almost wasn't able to run the 200.
"I strained my quad and a lot of people told me not to run the 200," Craig said. "I wanted the school record, and I wanted to get to state in all of my events, not just three. I had to run that race. I was great out of the blocks and led the whole way."
Craig was far from alone in the heroics for the Rocks. Senior Jycole Pugh ran on the winning 800 relay and had a career-best jump of 36-feet, 3-inches to win the triple jump.
"I actually cried when I won," Pugh said. "It was so unexpected. My best all year was 35-5 and I was down to my last jump in the finals. I just felt like I had an adrenaline rush because I wanted to go to state so bad.
"What a great way to end my career. Well, I guess my career will continue on for another week at state. Next week, I'm just going to go for it and give it all I have."
Another huge effort came from sprinter Daviona Hearn, who joined Craig in the 100 at state, coming out of the third of four heats. She also ran on the 400 and 800 relays.
"I didn't expect that at all," Hearn said. "I had no one to push me in that race, and I just had to do it all by myself. I actually didn't think I ran fast enough to get in. I was shocked when I heard I finished second."
The Rocks fell two points shy of the team title, finishing sixth in the 1,600 while Minooka took third and rallied in the final event of the night.
What a comeback: United Township senior Azlynn-Sherrod Butler came into Friday's event thinking about winning the 100-meter hurdles and preparing for a shot at a state championship. That all went away before she could even reach her first hurdle.
As the runners left the blocks, a second shot was fired halting the race for a false start. The starter stepped in front of Sherrod-Butler's lane to end her hopes. It took her a few hours to have another shot, and her second-place finish in the 200 got her back to Charleston and the state finals.
"I think having all that time between the hurdles and the 200 probably helped the most," she said. "I was able to relax and settle down. I have never had problems getting out of the blocks too soon, and I didn't think I did, but the official did, so what are you going to do?
"I'm just glad to go to state. It will be weird to practice the 200 this week and not the hurdles."
UT's other state qualifier was freshman Jade Hunter in the high jump, finishing tied for second with a career-best leap of 5-2.
"I actually wasn't nervous at all about this being the sectional," Hunter said "It was super fun and I kind of surprised myself."
Moline had no state qualifiers, and Quincy senior Maggie Schutte qualified in the pole vault, triple jump and 100 hurdles.