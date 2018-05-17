PLAINFIELD — It took 25 and 29 years to break the Rock Island boys track records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. It took six days to break them again.
Senior Courtney Lindsey broke those records at the Western Big 6 Conference championships last Friday. He did it again on a windy and chilly night at the Class 3A Plainfield South Sectional. Even more amazing, he did not win either race.
Plainfield North sophomore Marcellus Moore rallied from behind in the 100 and slipped past Lindsey in the final 15 meters despite a 10.44 finish. Then Lindsey and Moore ran side-by-side in the 200 and Moore nipped Lindsey (20.94) by six-hundredths of a second at the finish line.
"It was fun tonight," Lindsey said. "It was great to have competition like Marcellus. Man, he is just a sophomore. It was fun to run against him, and I'll see him next week (at the state meet in Charleston). Maybe I will get him next time."
Those two second-place finishes were not all Lindsey had in the state qualifying meet. He ran the Rocks to second in the 400 relay and then had the highlight of the night in the 800. With the Rocks trailing by a large margin to Plainfield North and Moore heading to the final leg, Lindsey took the baton and looked like he was shot out of a cannon, rallying from behind to take first place.
"Oh my gosh, that was incredible," RI coach Ed Lillis said. "That's Courtney, he just keeps getting better. You would think getting the records two weeks in a row would be the best he's got, but I think he might be better next week."
Lindsey agrees that he has better in him but he doubts he will have much more exciting than the 800 relay.
"It was cold and hard to keep loose," Lindsey said. "Next week, I think it will be a lot warmer, and I think the times will be a lot better. In that 4x2, I just knew I had to get their guy. When I got to the 150 (meter) mark I knew I was going to get him. It was so much fun all night."
The Rocks will also send discus thrower Javontae Rush to next week's state meet in Charletson with a throw that was right on the state-qualifying distance.
"I feel so great for Javontae," Lillis said. "He has been one of our leaders all season and he deserves this."
Panthers qualify 5 events: United Township had no wins, but will be well represented in Charleston. Logan Francis qualified in the high jump and pole vault, Xavier Wickersham made it in the discus, Justin Griser made it in the high jump and a great finish gave Dalton Martin second in the 800 and trip to O'Brien Stadium.
In his 800 run, Martin found himself in a tough spot on the outside of a four-wide group with 200 meters to go, but he got by the other three to take second.
"I got stuck inside at the start, and that didn't help," Martin said. "That was scary at the 200 mark being the guy. I put it into another gear the last 150 and had enough. I am so happy I made it."
Maroons send two to state: Moline will have two representative at state with Jon Moore squeaking in with a last-chance high jump at 6-foot-2 and Chandler Dillworth taking third in the shot put to get in on his state-qualifying distance.
"I scared myself a little bit getting to the last jump," Moore said. "I was nervous at the Big 6 meet last week and didn't do well. This week, I didn't think or worry about anything and that helped on that last jump. This is a moment I will always remember and now it is all fun down at state."