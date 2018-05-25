Going into the IHSA boys state track and field preliminary round on Friday, some Rock Island team members were looking to get noticed.
With athletes such as senior Courtney Lindsey, who got to finals in all four events he ran in, this goal does not seem too far off.
Lindsey will be the second seed in both the 100 (10.44) and 200 (21.71) in today's finals.
Despite the hot weather, Lindsey topped his heats in both events on Friday.
“I just gotta stay hydrated,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey expects the competition to be pretty steep in today's finals.
“Times are going to be blazing. I can’t wait to see what times we run,” Lindsey said. “It’s going to be more fast people, top people. It’s going to be a good day tomorrow.”
Lindsey and teammates senior Carlon Steward, junior Austin Taylor and senior Michail Sudberry also qualified in the 400 (42.07) and 800 (1:28.52) relays.
Sudberry said the 400 relay time was not quite what they wanted. Still, it was enough to get them into Saturday’s final round, and up from eighth seed from sectionals to fifth in state.
“We have one person who’s new on the relay. He’s kind of nervous, but he’ll get it right,” Sudberry said. “He probably just needs that motivation just to make sure he stays focused on the whole race. We just wanted to make time, (which) was the most important thing.”
For UT, senior Dalton Martin made it into the 800 with a time of 1:56.17, and Logan Francis, will compete in today's pole vault finals after qualifying with 14-3.
Two Quad-Cities competitors also qualified for the high jump finals as UT senior Justin Griser and Moline senior Jon Moore made the qualifying height of 6-3.
Pair of Leafs qualify in three events: Geneseo seniors Nick Swartzendruber and Reed Vanderheyden will be busy today as both qualified in two individual events and combined forces with two other Leafs to reach the 1,600 relay finals.
Swartzendruber will be seeded second in both the 400 finals after posting a 49.11 second prelim time and the 800 with a time of 1:56.86.
“This season, I pretty much ran by myself every single race,” Swartzendruber said. “Down here, there’s tons of people I know I can compete with, so it just helps you a lot.”
Vanderheyden won his heat in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.13, and also qualified in the 110 hurdles.
“I feel like I definitely could have gone harder in the 300; I just wish I had a little more competition,” Vanderheyden said. “What was going through my mind was coming around the curve, I gotta go harder. My first 200 of it was pretty good, but it’s about me finishing and everything that matters.”
Along with Swartzendruber and Vanderheyden, juniors Kaden Rink and junior Colton Pischke also qualified for the 1,600 relay finals in 3:25.31.
Another area qualifier, Alleman senior Spencer Smith will be the top seed for the 1,600 finals.
Smith’s time of 4:19.92 is more than eight seconds faster than his time at sectionals. Though he did not feel like he went all out near the beginning of the race, Smith said this was more of a strategic move, and is hoping for even more improvement today.
Senior Brennan Wilson will be the only other athlete representing Alleman today, qualifying for finals with a throw of 50-05.25.