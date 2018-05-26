A state title barely eluded Rock Island senior sprint star Courtney Lindsey at the Class 3A IHSA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Lindsey finished second to Plainfield North's Marcellus Moore in both the 100 and 200 meters, missing out on double gold by a combined .25 seconds.
“It was a good race,” he said of the 100, which he finished in 10.52. “I feel like I got the best start, I was just trying to keep the lead the whole race. (I was) going off my own race, focused on me, running fast, running strong. I knew there was going to be fast people. Everybody in that heat was fast.”
Lindsey ran a 21.36 in the 200, finishing just .06 seconds behind Moore.
Between the second places for Lindsey and top-five finishes for a pair of relays, the Rocks finished the meet in fourth place with 27 points. Neuqua Valley won the team title with 52.
Lindsey joined with seniors Carlon Stewart and Michail Suberry and junior Austin Taylor in the 400 and 800 relays. The group took fourth in the 400 in 41.91 and fifth in the 800 in 1:28.11.
Sudberry said the team is not used to running in lane eight as they did in the 400.
“We haven’t been in lane eight this whole season,” he said. “It’s a long curve for a lot of runners.
"We’ve always been three or four, so it’s short. It’s OK,we got fourth place, we got a medal. That’s all we wanted. We’re perfectly fine with that.”
United Township senior Dalton Martin, seeded eleventh from prelims, got a seventh place medal after running a 1:55.35 in the 800.
Swartzendruber golden in 400: Leading the 2A 400 meters heading into the final corner, Geneseo senior Nick Swartzendruber could feel Olympia Fields' VanHarvey Vance on his heels.
“I just knew I had to go,” Swartzendruber said. “All the training that we'd done, all the hard work ... it was a heck of a race.”
Go Swartzendruber did, winning the state title in a time of 48.49.
“Just all the hard work we do in the off season, during the summers, during the season, it just pays off," Swartzendruber said. “It’s just an awesome feeling.”
Being a senior, Swartzendruber said he was glad to end his career as a Maple Leaf on a high note. Even better, he said he was glad to make his coach happy.
“It’s also our coach’s last season. He’s retiring this year,” Swartzendruber said. "It’s awesome just to come out here and get the state title for him.”
The win helped propel Geneseo into fifth place in Class 2A at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.
Swartzendruber got also fourth in the 800, making a time of 1:54.66.
Another Geneseo senior, Reed Vanderheyden, took second in the 300-meter hurdles Saturday, clocking in at 38.28.
Vanderheyden got a medal in the 110 hurdles as well, with a time of 15.24, placing ninth.
Geneseo’s 4x400 relay team, made up of Swartzendruber, Vanderheyden, junior Kaden Rink and junior Colton Pischke, took fifth with 3:26.58.
Other area medalists include Alleman senior Spencer Smith, who took second in the 1,600 in 4:20.16 and third in the 3,200 in 9:23.16.
Smith said it feels great to know the hard work he did preparing for state paid off.
“I’ve really been training all year round. It’s good to know,” he said. “It’s really rewarding. I tip my hat off to the other guys who were in this race; they really didn’t make it easy.”
Kruthoff dominates 1A pole vault: Coming into the Class 1A IHSA state boys track and field Erie-Prophetstown senior Kyle Kruthoff was just hoping to break his personal record.
Instead, he ended up leaving a state champion in pole vault with a height of 15-6. The next highest vault was 14-9.
“It’s just — I don’t even have words for it, I’m so excited,” Kruthoff said. “I came in just looking for a PR, and I ended up winning. It’s just phenomenal what I can do and what next year holds for me.”
Kruthoff wasn't the only area 1A state champion. Morrison’s 3,200 relay team — junior Jacob Schlegel, sophomore Nathan Mickley, sophomore Keegan Anderson and sophomore Koby Brackemeyer — lived up to its top seed, taking first in finals as well in 8:00.59.
“We ran with the best time, it gave us a little confidence going in,” Mickley said. “I knew we could do it, so we just went out and did it.”
Galva sophomore Peyton Sopiars is now the Class 1A state champion in triple jump, reaching 45-0.75.
“It feels great,” Sopiars said. “It’s definitely an honor to be able to stand up on that podium.”
Morrison sophomore Keegan Anderson earned fifth place in the 400 and Aledo's Wyatt Kellogg took sixth.
Mercer County senior Austin Robinson took seventh in the 110 high hurdles.
Annawan-Wethersfield senior Ben Buresh medaled in the long jump, placing ninth with a height of 21-6.5.
He and his teammates in the 1,600 relay, senior Brendon Shaw, senior Owen Landwehr and junior John Fisher, also took fourth.
The other area medalist, Rockridge junior Cameron Gersicher, placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 156-09.