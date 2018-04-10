DEWITT — Will DeHaan had his cross country season cut short by injury.
The Central DeWitt senior is eager to make up for what he lost in the fall on the track this spring.
DeHaan recorded victories in the 800- and 3,200-meter runs and took second in the 1,600 on Tuesday night in the Saber Relays at Birney Field.
“I don’t have any limits this year,” DeHaan said. “I’m just trying to push the limit every single practice.”
Late in the cross country season, DeHaan — who racked up more than 250 miles of training last summer — experienced discomfort in his left leg. He skipped the conference meet and ran on it at the state-qualifying meet but the pain intensified.
“Sometime in that race, my leg actually had the (stress) fracture,” said DeHaan, who was third in last year's 800 at state and anchored the Sabers' state championship distance medley relay.
It meant six to eight weeks without exercise in the lower body.
“That was so hard,” he said. “I wanted to get up and run, but I had to hold myself back. My leg needed to get fully healed.”
DeHaan’s performance sparked the Sabers to second place in the eight-team Class A Division. Dubuque Wahlert won the meet with 144 points, followed by Central DeWitt (96) and Mount Vernon (85).
It was the first time this season DeHaan had done the three distance events in the same meet, something he doesn’t expect to do next month at the Class 3A state-qualifier.
“My focus will be more on the 800 and 1,600,” he said.
After having Mother Nature wipe out its first three outdoor meets, Northeast rolled to the Class B title with 130 points — 21 clear of second-place Bellevue.
The Rebels won six events — Braeden Hoyer (high jump), Wyatt Schmidt (800), sprint medley, distance medley and 1,600 relays along with Kaleb Schneider in the 400 hurdles.
“We have the manpower now,” Schmidt said. “It has developed throughout my high school career. We’ve got it all, and we’re putting it together. We’re not only winning meets but it is good to see us spreading the gap.”
Schmidt believes the Rebels can make noise at the state level.
“I don’t know about the rest of the guys, but I’ve got an eye on a state title,” Schmidt said. “I want to see it happen.”
Clinton’s Jaelen Boysen, who already has met the Blue Standard and qualified for the Drake Relays in the long jump, won the 200 and ran on the River Kings’ victorious sprint medley relay.
Boysen said the long jump of 22-plus feet last month has instilled confidence in the rest of his events.
“I’m just coming out trying to better myself,” he said. “I just want to keep getting better personal bests.”
Davenport North’s Logan Stewart took the shot put in the A Division with a throw of 47-1. Clinton’s Ty McGruder prevailed in the 400 hurdles.