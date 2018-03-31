Mykedra Craig says she is a bit of a slow starter. If that is the case, the rest of the state had better watch out.
The talented Rock Island senior sprinter was out front all day on Saturday with first-place A-flight finishes at Saturday's Gene Shipley Invitational at Browning Field.
"I know I have to work harder on getting out of the blocks," Craig said after her win in the 100-meter dash that came on the heels of anchoring the 4x100 relay victory. "I started third in the 100, and that just makes me work harder. I'm kind of used to it."
But her coach would much rather see Craig starting first.
"That's been her weakness, getting out of the blocks," RI coach Tammy Vesey said. "She did get out well in the 200 and stayed out front. She is really good running from behind, but we would much rather see her out front. Still, if she has to, she can win from behind. That's why we call her 'The Finisher'"
Craig laughed when asked if she would be uncomfortable running with people behind her instead of looking at the leader's back.
"I'd say it would be more fun running in front," said Craig, who added the anchor leg to the winning 4x200 quartet. "I think the wind gave me an advantage today, but it was the same for everyone."
Craig's wins in the 100 and 200 came over Moline standout Megan Pittington, who won both of those events last season. Pittington did win the 400 and wasn't at all bothered by her two third-place finishes.
"It is a good starting point for the outdoor season," Pittington said. "I'm not in top condition yet. I'll run against (Craig) again, and this just gives me motivation. She's really good, and it is going to make me work harder if I want to catch her.
"I love the competition, and sometimes winning all the events early the way I did last year isn't as much fun as it is to let yourself know there is still a lot of work to do."
Craig also said she enjoys the competition and that there is no rivalry between her and Pittington.
"We are good friends," Craig said. "We are both state-caliber runners."
The Rocks finished third in the team standings with 183.5 points. Harlem won the event by three points over Wheaton Warrenville. The Rocks had the four A-flight wins in the sprints.
"I thought it was a great first day outside," Vesey said. "We had some PRs and we know we have work to do. This is the first time in my career that we won the A, B and C in the 100."
Pittington's win was Moline's lone A-flight victory as the Maroons finished fourth with 173 points.
Alleman got A-flight wins by Kiah O'Neal (high jump) and Tori Thomas (pole vault) to finish sixth as a team with 151 points. United Township had no A-flight wins and finished eighth with 118.5 points.