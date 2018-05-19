DES MOINES — Adrea Arthofer has been on the Pleasant Valley girls track and field team’s sprint medley relay the past three seasons.
She has come home from the Class 4A state meet with a bronze medal every time.
Arthofer teamed with her sister, Kira, senior Amaria Kirby and freshman Harmony Creasy to finish third in 1 minute, 48.78 seconds Saturday morning at Drake Stadium.
Linn-Mar raced to an Iowa all-time best for the win in 1:43.64, and Waukee was runner-up in 1:47.22.
“We’ve kind of been stuck the last three years on that third place,” Adrea said. “This is a very new group, the first year not having someone with a big name and big 400 runner that gives the intimidation factor.
“Harmony did a great job. She’s been thrown in 400s this year, and I couldn’t be more proud of her and our group.”
The same four runners came back in the afternoon to place fourth in the 400 relay in 48.62 seconds. With their championship in the 800 relay Friday, that PV quartet earned three top-four finishes on the weekend.
It resulted in the Spartans accumulating 36.5 points for seventh place. Waukee claimed its third consecutive championship with a class record 122 points.
“I think throughout the season the four of us learned how each of us gets ticked off, how to tell when each one of us is nervous and when we’re in our heads,” Adrea Arthofer said. “We’ve figured out to come together and make this a fun experience.”
Kirby left with four medals. She also placed seventh in the 100 meters, a race won by Southeast Polk’s Sydney Milani. The Iowa State recruit finished the weekend with four titles, including all-time Iowa bests in the 100, 200 and 400.
“It was truly amazing to be running in that race,” Kirby said. “It is a memory I will never forget.”
Kirby was not running on PV’s varsity squad three years ago. She made a quantum leap in the past couple of years and heads into her college track career at St. Ambrose eager for more.
“I’ve never really had a lot of confidence,” Kirby said. “I’ve always had second thoughts on everything I’ve done and doubted myself a lot. This year, I’ve really tried to work on my confidence and building my mind.
“It is neat to experience all these accomplishments and show myself what I can do. It should pay off in the end.”
In Class 2A, North Cedar’s Grace Proesch closed her career with a pair of top-five finishes.
Proesch ran a school-record 26 seconds to capture third in the 200 meters. Then in the 1,600 relay, she anchored the Knights to fifth place in 4:06.57.
“In reality, we’ve all had a really tough weekend,” Proesch said. “I’m not mad about how we did. Everyone competed well, and it was a tough race.”
North Cedar was sixth in the shuttle hurdle relay and finished eighth in the 2A team race with 25.5 points.
Proesch, meanwhile, heads to basic training this summer and will run track at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“I just think this is another stepping stone for me,” Proesch said. “I don’t feel close to done. I can’t wait to see what I can do when I push myself to the limit and get in a great collegiate program.”