DES MOINES — Konnor Sommer earned the highest finish of his career at the Drake Relays on Thursday.
His performance did not leave him completely fulfilled.
The Pleasant Valley senior ran a season-best 9 minutes, 27.50 seconds to place fifth in the 3,200 at Drake Stadium.
“It wasn’t my best race,” Sommer said. “I just felt a little bit tired from the start. I wanted to get a (personal record) and do better, but it just wasn’t my best day.”
Sommer stayed in touch with the lead pack and was in eighth place after 2,000 meters. He passed one runner on each of the last three laps to collect his first medal in an individual event at “America’s Athletic Classic.”
Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda ran a career-best 9:11.17 to take the championship white flag.
Sommer ran a better time a year ago (9:21.82) but finished ninth.
“I just felt the whole pack didn’t go as fast as we wanted,” Sommer said. “It was like 70 seconds in the first lap. With the heat we got lulled into a slower pace.
“I had enough strength to hold on even if wasn’t my best effort.”
Teammate Sam Hanna medaled in the discus with a sixth-place finish. After eclipsing 170 feet in a meet earlier this week at Muscatine, Hanna’s best toss was 164-11. Hanna had four attempts exceed 156 feet and never fouled.
Hudson’s Dawson Ellingson edged state leader Nick Phelps of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central for the title, 186-9 to 184-2.
Clinton’s Jaelen Boysen and Bettendorf’s Kelvin Mukosa reached the finals of the long jump. Boysen was eighth with a leap of 21-5 and Mukosa took ninth at 21-3 ¼.
“I was hoping for more,” said Boysen, who has jumped 23-1 this season. “I came out expecting to do better than I did, but it’s alright.
"This fuels me a lot for the next few weeks."
Marion’s Blair Brooks, headed to play football at Iowa, won at 22-8 ¼.