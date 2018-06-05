For the first time in nearly a decade, the Quad-Cities did not have a girls track and field team come home from its respective state meet with a trophy this spring.
Still, there was plenty of individual success on both sides of the river.
From Davenport Assumption's Carly King and Davenport Central's Lea Grady to Tipton's Jamie Kofron, Fulton's Chloe Lindeman, Geneseo's Erika Furbeck and Orion's Danielle Taets, this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro and All-Area teams are decorated with champions.
King, just one of four girls in Iowa to run a sub-12 second 100 this spring, was the Drake Relays champion in the 100 and recorded a Class 3A title in the 400 meters. She nearly came home from the state meet with three titles, missing 100 and 200 titles by less than eight-hundredths of a second.
Grady rewrote Central's record book in the two throws and became the school's first state champion in the discus with a toss of 150 feet, 11 inches.
After sweeping the shot put and discus at the Drake Relays, Kofron added a Class 2A discus state championship to her resume.
Lindeman had top-four finishes in both throwing events at state, including a shot put title with a heave of 47-3 3/4.
Furbeck, a four-event state medalist in Illinois and two-time long jump champion, is among the top long jumpers in the country with a leap of 20 feet, 7 inches at the sectional meet. Taets claimed state titles in the triple jump and 100 hurdles.
Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Pleasant Valley is at the forefront of the All-Metro team with seven first-team selections.
First-team choices Amaria Kirby, Kira Arthofer and Harmony Creasy ran on PV's state championship 800 relay in a school-record time 1:41.28. Kirby and Creasy came home from the state meet with four medals apiece.
Alleman, Bettendorf and Rock Island each had four individuals on the top team. Alleman's Kiah O'Neal, Bettendorf's Trinity Borland and Rock Island's Mykedra Craig are repeat first-team selections.
Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Fulton, Geneseo, Mercer County, North Cedar and Riverdale had multiple individuals on the all-area first team.