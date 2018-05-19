CHARLESTON — Danielle Taets stepped up her game on Saturday and walked away from the IHSA Class 1A State Track & Field Championships with two gold medals.
The Orion junior won both the triple jump and 100 hurdles titles at O'Brien Stadium. To add to her medal haul, she finished third in the 300 hurdles.
“It’s kind of crazy to me; I never would have expected it coming in my freshman year of track,” said Taets. “It’s kind of unbelievable how much I’ve changed through freshman year. I’m hoping to keep getting better and better.”
Taets wasn't the only local competitor to home with a gold medal. Fulton junior Chloe Lindeman won the 1A shot put title and Geneseo's Erika Furbeck captured the 2A long jump gold.
Since being shut out in medals as a freshman, the standout has collected five in the last two years. At the 2017 state meet, she was a triple jump runner-up and finished 7th in the 100 hurdles.
The Class 1A triple jump competition turned into a Three Rivers Conference showdown between Taets and Fulton junior Daekota Knott. While Taets carried over her 38-foot qualifying leap from Thursday's preliminary action, Knott improved 4.5-inches to 37-8.5, but remained in the silver medal position.
Thanks to Taets efforts, Orion placed seventh in the team standings with 28 points — a total that included senior Alexandra Mack's ninth-place finish (15.76) in the 100-hurdles.
Fulton placed ninth in the team standings with 24 points.
As for Furbeck, the senior left a lasting impression on the Geneseo girl's track & field program on Saturday.
The Maple Leaf star not only defended her Class 2A long jump title but improved her placing in two of her open sprints, finishing fifth in the 400, sixth in the 100 and seventh in the 200.
Those four podium finishes at O’Brien Stadium left her as the most decorated individual in program history with 10 individual medals in her storied career.
“I’m kind of nervous. I’m just doing my best effort in everything, because it is my last meet,” Furbeck says. “I’m trying to have fun with it.”
Winning was fun in the long jump, despite not being able to improve on her Friday top qualifying leap of 19-feet, 11.25-inches.
“It’s a good way to end my long jump career in high school,” she said after topping her 2017 winning mark of 19-5.
After placing second for the past two years, Lindeman was able to claim the 1A shot put crown.
“I was really close last year,” she said. “(In) indoor, I got first. That really set me up for a good year.”
Lindeman also placed fourth in discus. Her 129-11 toss was a huge improvement over her 116-05 in Thursday’s prelims.
Alleman freshman Tori Thomas took second place in the pole vault and fourth in the 200 (26.10), and, despite coming off a knee injury, the Pioneers also got a third-place finish in the high jump from junior Kiah O’Neal.
Junior Ali Van DeHeede picked up team points for the Pioneers with her eighth-place discus finish.
Riverdale sophomore Hope Jackson was not able to improve on her 127-11 qualifying mark in the discus and finished in fifth place.
Mercer County senior Catelyn Hofmann placed fifth in the 20 (26.13), and Erie-Prophetstown senior Whitney Bramm placed fourth in the pole vault.