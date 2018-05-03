ORION — Competing at home for the Three Rivers Conference girls' track and field championships is something Danielle Taets takes special pride in.
Thursday evening at Charger Field, the Orion junior standout made the most of her opportunity to shine before the hometown fans. Taets swept both hurdles events and won the triple jump in addition to taking second in the 100-meter dash.
"It's definitely a nice feeling," Taets said of competing on familiar ground. "Even when I was practicing for the triple jump and the hurdles, I felt more comfortable, like we were at practice and not at a meet."
Opening her evening by clearing 35 feet, 9 inches to take the TRAC triple jump title, Taets quickly bounced back from her runner-up 100 finish by taking the 100 high hurdles in 15.27 seconds, then capped her meet by scoring gold in the 300 low hurdles with a 47.52 clocking.
"The 100, that's not one of my stronger races," said Taets, whose 13.09 effort in that sprint was behind the 12.89 clocking posted by Bureau Valley's Kamryn Kolb, "but I hope to keep getting stronger and come out strong at sectionals (next week). This week will help me for sectionals, with all the good competition here.
"I know I've got to push myself the hardest all the time, and try and PR in every event."
As it turned out, BV's Kolb matched Taets with three gold medals of her own, winning the long jump and the 200 in addition to the 100-meter dash as she led the Storm (147.4 points) to the team title, outdistancing the runner-up Chargers (87 points).
"All of my motivation comes from the team," said Kolb. "We're such a family. We want to do it for each other and do the best we can for each other."
Rockridge placed third at the 13-team conference meet with 70 points, with its lone title coming from its 1,600 relay (4:14.74).
Among area competitors, Fulton's Chloe Lindeman made a clean sweep of the weights. She threw 42 feet, 2 inches to win the shot put title, then claimed the discus gold medal with a heave of 135-7 1/2.
"Today, I felt like it was more of a discus day for me," Lindeman stated. "It'd been awhile since I was able to really commit to it. Today, I thought I'd lay off the shot a bit and commit to the discus. I'm trying to work my way back up to 145 feet, which I did last year.
"I hurt my hip, so I've been coming back from that, so I thought I'd relax a bit more today. Next week (at sectionals), I'm going to hit (both events) hard."
Lindeman's Steamer teammate Emily Schipper also pocketed a conference gold medal, winning the 800 with a personal-best time of 2:27.43. "My goal (next week) is to shave two or three seconds from that, for sure," she said.
In the field events, Erie-Prophetstown senior Whitney Bramm cleared 10 feet, 1 inch to bring home the pole vault title, although she entered the meet hoping for greater heights.
"Since we had a head wind, I didn't make 11 feet like before," she said. "My goal was to get first, and once the Sherrard girl (Caroline Dochterman, who took second at 9-7) went out, I wanted to make sure I didn't hurt myself in something that was already won. My goal was to get the win."
Kewanee senior Iesha Crowe overcame shin splints to win the high jump in her final TRAC meet, clearing an even 5 feet to edge BV's Jade Aber.
"I couldn't jump last year because I had shin splints, so I didn't want to miss out," Crowe stated. "I'm definitely happy."