DES MOINES — As Jamie Kofron stepped into the throwing ring for her final attempt of the shot put Thursday evening, the Tipton junior had one thought.
“I’m not leaving here throwing 43 (feet),” she said.
With four of her previous five attempts between 43-4¾ and 43-10, Kofron unleashed a career-best heave of 45-5½ to claim the Drake Relays title inside Drake Stadium.
Kofron is the first female Relays champion for Tipton since Ashley Miller won the last of her three 800-meter titles in 2007.
“I didn’t think for a second that I was going to win,” Kofron said. “I just wanted to go out, compete and hit 45 (feet). My mindset wasn’t that I needed to win. I just needed to perform at my best.”
Her best, which topped the 44-5½ she throw at Tipton’s meet on April 17, was enough.
Waukee’s Kat Moody, who threw 45-0 3/4 in the preliminaries, had a chance to supplant Kofron with her final try. Moody fouled to secure Kofron’s win.
“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” Kofron said. “Just incredible. You see people on the big screen here walking with their flags and you think that must feel amazing.
“After that last throw and I knew I had won, I was shaking like no other.”
The motto of Tipton’s girls track and field program this season is “Win in the dark.” Kofron said this was more about all the hours she’s poured into her training and weightlifting in the past year.
Kofron was fourth here as a freshman but did not make finals last season.
“You don’t become a champion at Drake, you become a champion in the middle of a cornfield in Tipton throwing or in the weight room by yourself,” she said.
“The nerves were still there, but I got a lot stronger mentally after my sophomore year. I’ve done the work and put in the effort. I think being in the right frame of mind helped me.”
Kofron said she just needed to have patience in the ring.
In the past couple of months, she's focused on going back slow and speeding up through the throw.
"It just clicked that last time," she said.
Davenport Central’s Lea Grady placed fifth with a throw of 42-6 ¾, a little more than 5 inches off her career best.
Grady’s two best throws came on her last two attempts.
“It was definitely more competition than the meets back home,” Grady said. “It was good to see that. It is just going to push me more, and I know what I have to work on now.”
Grady medaled in both throwing events at the Class 4A state meet last year. This was her first Drake medal.
“It means a lot because it means I’ve been working hard for that position,” Grady said. “I’m both pleased and unsatisfied. I thought I could throw farther, but I’m pleased I moved up and threw farther than I did last year.”
Crestwood’s Ellie Friesen (3,000, 9:50.44) and Greene County’s Megan Durbin (high jump, 5-7) prevailed in the other high school girls events Thursday.