United Township senior Logan Francis usually runs a leg of the 4x100 relay for the Panthers. On Friday night at the Rock Island Invitational, he did not; however, he probably felt like he had done so several times over.
Francis started his track and field day at 4:15 p.m. with warmups in the pole vault, an event he won with a height of 13 feet. A half hour later, he went across the 100 yards of the Almquist Field turf to the long jump pit, where he placed third. Then it was back and forth from the pole vault and high jump, ending his night at 8:45 p.m. with a victory leap of 6 feet, 6 inches.
“I was focused, but it was a pain,” he said of covering at least eight 100s to get from event to event.
Francis’ double gold, along with state-qualifying-distance wins by Xavier Wickersham in the shot put (personal best 56-1/2) and discus (156-10), helped UT place fourth in the 13-team field. Moline was fifth, Rock Island sixth and Geneseo seventh.
Francis says he knows of no other local athlete who combines the events that he does, especially at an elite level. His 6-6 in the high jump was a personal best and state-qualifying height. His pole vault is six inches short of state height. His long jump is 13 inches off, but it is just his first year in that event.
Of all of his success, Francis says the pole vault excites him the most.
“It’s the thrill of going high,” he said. “That along with all of the technical aspects; it takes so much to get a good jump.”
Two others with multiple golds on the night were Rock Island’s Courtney Lindsey — with a triple crown of sprints, winning the 100, 200 and 400 — and Geneseo’s Reed Vanderheyden, with a sweep of the hurdles, the 110 and the 300.
Lindsey was at his fastest. His 100 time of 10.57 was just .04 off the invite record, set in 2008 by Rocky’s Richard Lewis. His 200 time of 21.63 was just .13 off the invite record, set 29 years ago by Rocky’s Tim Newsone.
The 400? He hadn’t run that since his sophomore year, yet he ran down Geneseo’s Nick Swartzendruber, a seventh-place state finisher in 2A a year ago, edging him at the finish despite being behind by 10 yards on the curve before the home stretch.
“I wanted to kick it in with 150 to go,” Lindsey said, “but it turned out to be with just 50 left.
“I came in wanting the invitational’s records in the 100 and 200, but I just missed both.”
All three of Lindsey’s dashes were state qualifying times, with his 100 and 200 being medal-worthy times.
Moline picked up gold medals in the 800 relay, with the team of Marcelius Williamson, Jabari Rogers, Fred Henderson and Boubacar Barry putting up a time of 1:32.39.
Alleman’s Spencer Smith, usually a staple in the winner’s circle in the 1600 and 3200, just ran a leg of the Pioneers’ 4x800, which placed fourth. That is because today he will be participating in elite races at the Distance Night at Palatine.