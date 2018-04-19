The Davenport West boys 3,200-relay team has not been sleeping well the past couple of nights.
Sitting on the proverbial bubble for the Drake Relays and the quartet comprised of four seniors, the Falcons knew Thursday night was their last chance to deliver.
They did so in emphatic fashion.
Andrew Wright, Corey Hinton, Mike Anfinson and Keenan Dolan ran a Bettendorf ABC Invitational meet-record 8 minutes, 7.47 seconds to collect the win and more importantly a trip to the blue oval next week in Des Moines.
“Honestly, we had a group chat among the four of us,” Dolan said. “We haven’t been sleeping right just thinking about it. West has this mentality we’re going to get beat by Bettendorf and (Pleasant Valley), and we were tired of losing. That really changed our mindset.
“We’re all seniors, and this is our last time.”
There was added motivation since distance coach Marty Leal never had taken a 3,200 relay team to Drake in his previous 16 years.
“We wanted at least 8:10, so to bust it and go 8:07, I’m super proud of these guys,” Wright said. “We really wanted it for coach, so I’m glad we were able to do it for him.”
Bettendorf took the boys and girls team titles in what was the final night for Drake Relays qualifying.
Darien Porter powered the Bettendorf boys with four event wins — 200 (22.30 seconds) and 400 (state-best 48.95) along with the sprint medley and 1,600 relays.
His 48.95 was a new meet mark, and his anchor on the sprint medley helped the Bulldogs establish a new meet record of 1:33.77.
“Especially with three 400s tonight, it felt a little harder on my body,” Porter said. “It is good to run it now because that’s what I’m going to have to do at districts. It is better to get my body acquainted for it now instead of at the last minute.”
The Bulldogs finished with 268 points. North Scott was second at 218 and West third at 217. North Scott received a win from Cole Ernst in the discus.
West, though, had six wins in the A division. Trevor Burkhart won the 100, Dolan prevailed in the 800, Wright took the 1,600 and Kameron Morgan cruised in the 3,200. The Falcons also won the shuttle hurdle relay.
“The past couple of years, it hasn’t quite come together for us,” Dolan said. “Everything has been clicking with our team. We have outstanding chemistry and I’m really happy with the direction we’re going.”
Davenport Central’s Will Reemtsma took home three gold medals.
Reemtsma anchored the 800 relay, immediately came back to win the 110 hurdles (15.34) and closed with a win in the 400 hurdles (55.31).
This is Reemtsma’s first year competing in the 400 hurdles, but he’s recorded one of the state's top five times and will be in the Drake Relays field next weekend.
“I started off as a 400 runner and then jumped into hurdles so my Mississippi Valley Track Club coach was like, ‘You’re hurdler and 400 runner, let’s put it together,’” Reemtsma said.
“I was a little suspicious at first, but the first time I ran it, I knew it was the race for me. The 400 is death, but 10 hurdles to distract you, you’re not worried about pain. You’re worried about your race.”
Bettendorf edged Dubuque Wahlert for the girls title, 247-244. Davenport Central was close behind in third at 238.
The Bulldogs received one A flight win from Erin McQuillen in the long jump. She soared 17-8 ½ to win by more than a foot. Bettendorf compiled seven runner-up finishes in the A flight.
Lea Grady swept the shot put and discus again for Central. Grady broke Wanda Pugh’s 1991 school mark in the shot put with a heave of 43-1. Teammate Cindy Gabriel-Flores won the B division at 39 feet, likely good enough to be in the Drake field next week.
Grady has both Central’s shot put and discus records.
“It means a lot because I’ve worked hard for both of those,” she said. “That was my goal from last year for my senior year.”
Now, Grady will see how she fares against the best in Iowa at Drake.
“My confidence level is definitely high,” she said. “I know everybody is going to bring their ‘A’ game, so it should be a lot of fun.”