Jacqueline Twing, a 2013 Rock Island graduate, always longed to return to coach volleyball at her alma mater. She just didn’t think it would be so soon.
Twing was named Rock Island’s head volleyball coach earlier this week with just one season of freshman coaching experience this past fall under her belt. She graduated from Illinois State University last May.
"I didn’t think this would happen right away," Twing said. "I thought I might coach some club teams here and there for a few years and then look to get into high school coaching.
"(Former Rocky coach) Kelly Young called me last year and asked if I wanted to be on her staff. Then, she resigned, and I knew I had to go for it. It was just meant to be."
Twing was a first-team All-NJCAA player at Illinois Central College and a two-time MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award winner at Illinois State.
Rock Island athletic director Michelle Lillis had no worries about bringing a 23-year-old into the position.
“There is always a slight hesitation when you bring someone in who has never had head-coaching experience, no matter what the sport,” Lillis said. “That said, I knew what I was getting into before we even did the interview. I watched her coach the younger kids last year, and I saw how she worked with the kids.
“She commands respect from her players, and I know how important this is to her. There is really no apprehension whatsoever.”
Twing said she will lean on her former Rock Island coach Bill Churchill as she starts her career but also will coach with a mind of her own.
“He will be around, he will be my mentor, and we will use some of his stuff, but I will coach my style,” she said. “I want to play a more modern style with different serve rotations and a faster offense. We will use new technique strategies and work to find the best style for the players we have.”
After a run of success under Churchill and through Young’s first couple of years, the Rocks have struggled recently. Both Lillis and Twing think that can and will change.
“Any new coach will go through a transition period,” Lillis said. “I think she has the ability to recruit kids in the program who have either left volleyball or are walking the hall and should be playing. I’m not going to predict a conference championship next fall, but I can certainly see a positive shift very quickly.”
Twing works as an EMT for UnityPoint. She believes not being a teacher will not be a problem.
“I work three days a week, and it is third shift, so I can be in the building any time I need to be,” she said. “I think I can recruit kids to play, but I will not force them to play. You have to want to play to be as good as you can be.”