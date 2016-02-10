MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Davenport Assumption’s wrestling team did not anticipate a ninth consecutive trip to the state duals would hang in the balance with one bout to go Tuesday night.
Unlike previous seasons when the Knights have coasted through the Class 2A regional team duals, this required every ounce of determination and effort.
Thanks to a pin from freshman Julien Broderson and a decision win by junior Chris Bridges, Assumption staved off a balanced Mount Vernon squad 31-25 in the regional final at Mount Vernon High School.
“It is a grind,” Assumption coach Pete Bush said. “Take nothing away from the competition because they showed up and did awesome, but I thought our kids looked a little flat.
“I’m just happy to get out of here with two victories.”
The second-ranked Knights (17-1) meet Washington (31-1) in the state quarterfinals next Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Des Moines.
First, Bush and the Knights were exhaling after nearly a 2-hour nip-and-tuck dual.
“We didn’t show up to wrestle as much as we thought we would tonight,” Broderson admitted.
Assumption defeated South Tama 39-31 in the opener, but the Trojans won seven of the 13 contested matches. Powered by five pins and a forfeit victory, the Knights survived.
In the nightcap, Mount Vernon, which has 11 starters with at least 24 victories, had a 22-12 advantage after eight weights.
“I absolutely had no doubt even when we were down,” Bridges said. “I trust our guys. They are tough. We stayed in it the whole time.”
Kirk Mommsen (138 pounds) pulled off a major decision win, Patrick Schwartzhoff (145) posted a 4-1 triumph and Nicholas Johnson (152) had an 8-6 victory to even the dual at 22.
Mount Vernon, though, responded at 160. John Engelbrecht scored four points in the final minute to clip sixth-ranked Joe Argo and give the Mustangs a 25-22 lead.
The Knights’ fate was decided by a freshman and Bridges.
Broderson built a 4-1 lead and used a hip toss in the second period to pin Coy Martin.
“Everyone got in my head and told me I needed to fight for our team,” Broderson said. “That’s what I decided to do today.”
Bridges secured the dual with a 9-3 decision. He built a 5-0 lead after a period and never was threatened to lose control of the match.
“I just went out there and trusted what I could do,” he said. “I knew this was big dual for our team.”
Bush called Bridges the wrestler of the night.
“Probably the biggest win he’s had here under extreme pressure,” Bush said. “He came through when we needed it the most.”
Noah Broderson (220) had two pins for the Knights, who will have 11 wrestlers competing for a trip to the individual state tournament Saturday in DeWitt.
If anything, Bush believes Tuesday’s close call was good for his team.
“This was a perfect test for us going into districts,” Bush said. “We had an extremely good day last Saturday and maybe we got a little too complacent.
“We never had any breathing room all night. Right now (10 minutes after the dual) is the first time I can breathe easily. We haven’t been in that position this year, so I’m proud of the way our kids responded.”