Jon Terronez understands the challenge and pressure of succeeding a coach with the pedigree of Pete Bush.
The 31-year-old is not intimidated by it. He embraces it.
“I like the fact there are extremely high expectations from the school and from the program itself,” Terronez said Tuesday afternoon after being announced as Davenport Assumption’s head wrestling coach. “There is a big support group here, and a lot of good people.
“We have a good base. Any time you have a strong foundation, you’re set.”
Terronez is a 2005 Moline graduate. He was a varsity wrestler at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and has spent the past five years as an assistant wrestling coach, four at Moline and this past winter at Assumption.
During his time at Moline, the Maroons claimed four Western Big Six titles and three regional crowns.
Coaching is in his bloodlines. His father and brother were wrestling coaches.
Terronez was so eager for the opportunity at Assumption that he filed his paperwork for the position a day after the state wrestling tournament.
“I had another head coaching opportunity, and I had to think long and hard about it, but I knew this is where I wanted to be,” he said. “I love to compete and I want to win. That is going to be expected of me and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Bush coached the Knights to five state dual titles and two traditional championships. The Quad-City Sports Hall of Famer elected to step down after 12 seasons in February.
Terronez plans to use Bush as a resource.
“I am going to make this program my own, but Pete has a lot to give and he is going to be a voice for sure,” Terronez said. “I’ll ask him a lot of questions my first year.”
Terronez worked for eight years in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice as a youth and family specialist along with a Juvenile Justice Specialist. He’s spent the past year as a marketing director for Q-C Roof Drs.
His philosophy at Assumption will be family.
The Knights return three of their five state qualifiers from this past season, including two-time state champion Julien Broderson.
“I want everybody to feed off each other, to be close,” he said. “We’re going to push each other, but we’re going to be supportive and be there for one another.
“I’m sure my practices are going to be a little different than Coach Bush, but I’m going to take what I learned from him and apply that. There will be a lot of team-bonding experiences. I’m a big proponent of family dynamics.”