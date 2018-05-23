Cornfield says season tickets will go on sale next week, those who placed a deposit down in April get first bid.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
Mullen says there will be a name the team contest on the SPHL website. The ECHL has claimed ownership of the Mallards name. Team still has to hire a GM, front office staff and coaching staff.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
Cornfield introduces John Dawson and Ryan Mosley as the owners of the newest Quad-Cities hockey team, both were season ticket holders.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
Cornfield, "The process was very difficult ... it didn't look like hockey would continue here. This is our chance folks, you're going to love this league."— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
Cornfield, "We may not fill the building with 9,000 people but I know we can do 5,000 a night."— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
Howard Cornfield, former Mallards president and owner at the podium.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
The arena is showing an SPHL video stressing the involvement in the community, something that had been lacking the last couple of years— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
SPHL commissioner Jim Combs is here, so that settles it. The new team will be a member of the SPHL, which was a 10-team league until now. Peoria the closest team in the league.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
Mullen, "Our last game, we had 7,000 fans ... that sent a really big message. That's why we made it our mission to make hockey happen."— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
Mullen "It's been a long process ... but I'm happy to say hockey is going to continue in the Quad-Cities."— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
TaxSlayer Center executive director Scott Mullen now at the podium— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018
At the TaxSlayer Center for a press conference announcing the future of hockey in the Quad-Cities, About 30 people from the community here in the audience.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) May 23, 2018