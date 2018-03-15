It was a meaningless game.
A win wouldn't change anything for the Quad-City Mallards. The team was still going to miss the playoffs. The team was still going to cease operations in a month.
Nothing Jake Bolton did could impact that.
And yet, in the final minute of Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Toledo, Bolton was out on the ice at the TaxSlayer Center, diving to block a shot on an empty net from Tyler Barnes to try and keep the Mallards' hopes alive for that night.
"Nothing that happens outside of the rink with management or your family matters between those buzzers," Bolton said. "It was a one-goal game, and we needed a goal to try and come back and tie it and make a push for overtime, and we needed to get a block, and that's all that was going through my head. I saw a guy making an attempt at the net, and I'm thinking, 'This isn't going in,' so you do what you gotta do.
"I would have taken that puck in the face if I had to."
The play came about 36 hours after team owner Jordan Melville announced his decision, and early on in Wednesday's game, the Mallards looked like they were in an emotional chasm, falling behind early 2-0. But in the final two periods the team played with a different level of intensity, clawing back before ultimately falling short.
Bolton's play just summed up what a lot of the players were feeling after finding out they soon wouldn't be playing in the Quad-Cities again, with just four home games left, including a rematch with the Walleye today at 7 p.m.
"People have been talking to us a lot about feeling bad for us with the team folding, and it sucks," Bolton said. "I was planning on coming back here, trying to set up a career here, trying to climb the ranks in this full organization, but at the end of the day, that's out of our hands. I feel worse for the fans than I do for the guys. We can go to another team ... but it's the people and the city and the fans that are losing a team here.
"At the end of the day you go out there, and if anything, we're playing for them right now. We have four games left at the TaxSlayer so every time we step out onto the ice we're trying to give them a show."
Bolton hasn't been with the Mallards all season, acquired from the Florida Everblades on Dec. 5, right at the start of a 13-game losing streak that was the likely catalyst for all the strife that followed.
Despite being a new face, Bolton showed his character early, helping lead the team through the losing streak and earning an assistant captain spot in the process. In 42 games with the Mallards, Bolton has four goals and 10 assists.
"Through the struggles and ups and downs we've had ... it's a statement that speaks for itself," head coach Phil Axtell said. "He stayed true and tries to do the right thing on and off the ice all the time."
It was the second time Bolton had been traded this season and third in his career after playing for Atlanta and Wichita last year and starting this season with Wheeling. After requesting a trade and leaving the perennially playoff-bound Everblades for his fifth team in his brief two-year career, Bolton felt like he found a home in the Quad-Cities, despite joining a team that quickly tanked out of playoff contention.
"I love playing in this city," Bolton said. "There's so much movement in this league, so many things change. This was a playoff team last year, and this year we're trying to stay out of dead last in the league. Things change a ton, and that's all I was thinking about. I enjoy it here, I like the guys in the locker room, I like the staff and it's a great spot to play. Things change over the summer and I wanted to find a home, and I obviously was hoping it would be here. ... I wanted to sign back on as soon as the season ended."
Now, Bolton won't get that chance.
"We were trying to rebuild for next year and move in that direction these last handful of weeks," Axtell said. "It's deflating, but at the end of the day you still have a job to do, and last night he showed he's still here to play to the end."
And that will do a lot for Bolton's future, wherever that may be.
"Coaches are going to call and ask how this guy finished after the news," Axtell said. "That's a true sign of his character and his demeanor."