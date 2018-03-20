As the Quad-City Mallards prepare for their final two weeks in the ECHL, many around the league are starting to say their goodbyes.
The Kansas City Mavericks took a moment out of their game against the Mallards on Sunday to bid adieu after it was announced last week that the Mallards would cease ECHL operations at the end of the season.
"Competition aside, we want to bid farewell to @myqcmallards," the Mavericks tweeted out Sunday. "Big loss for the sport as a whole. Thank you to the Mallards players, coaches and fans for your contributions to the ECHL. Was a fun series we've had over the years."
The Mavericks had the Mallards' number this year, including winning 8-0 on Sunday, but the all-time series between the two teams was fairly evenly matched. The Mallards finish up 32-35-7 all-time against the Mavericks, 16-16-4 since both teams joined the ECHL in 2014.
In fact, these next few road games for the Mallards serve as something of a farewell tour with some of the teams that made the leap with the Mallards when the Central Hockey League was absorbed by the ECHL.
The Mallards play three games against the Tulsa Oilers this week as well as two games against the Rapid City Rush next week before returning home to the TaxSlayer Center to wrap up their season.
The Mallards and Oilers didn't meet as frequently over the years, with the Mallards currently winning the all-time series 19-15-0, but forged a much tighter bond after an incident in November.
Tulsa's head coach Rob Murray suffered a medical emergency during a game against the Mallards in November and had to be taken to the hospital. He stayed there overnight, along with John Peterson, Tulsa's vice president of communications, who noted that experience in his comments last week.
"I'll always have gratitude for the people of the Quad Cities for the way they showed support for Coach Murray last November," Peterson tweeted. "Hate seeing stories like today's, regarding the future of the Mallards."
Mark Binetti, the Rapid City Rush's director of media relations, also weighed in, conjuring up memories of some of the recent playoff battles between the two teams. The Mallards beat the Rush in seven games in 2013, while the Rush earned payback in another seven game series the following year.
With three games remaining, the Mallards are 27-14-3 all-time against the Rush and host Rapid City on April 4.
"My heart goes out to all in the Quad City organization," Binetti tweeted. "Never a good feeling to see a great organization with great people shut its doors. I’ll always be grateful for their hospitality and generosity over the last 5 yrs that I’ve gone there. Grateful I get to go there once more."
New lows: It's fitting that this season might be the last for the Mallards, because it's easily been the worst.
With the loss on Sunday, this team is guaranteed to finish with the worst record in the 21 years of the franchise. The best the Mallards can finish at this point is 28-40-4, a .417 winning percentage. The previous low was .439, set in the team's inaugural year back in the 1995-96 season. That team went 30-39-5, while the previous record low for wins was set in 2010. In their only year in the International Hockey League, the Mallards went 29-35-12.
The 40 losses is a franchise record and the team's 25th regulation road loss broke the old team record of 24 set in the inaugural season and matched by the IHL team.
In fact, the only record that is still yet to be broken is shutouts. The loss on Sunday was the sixth time the team was shutout this season, tying the franchise record set in 2004-05 and matched the next year.
There's still eight games left.
Getting their shot: Perhaps the lone bright spot of this season has been the AHL chances two players have received this season. Goaltender C.J. Motte has spent the majority of the season up with three different AHL teams, helping his chances of landing in the higher league for next year.
Forward Sam Warning, who was the longest-tenured player on the team before getting traded to Florida two weeks ago, is also getting his shot. Warning is halfway through his professional tryout agreement with the San Jose Barracuda and with 13 games under his belt, has scored one goal and added one assist.
Through all the wins and losses this year, that is what this league is truly about at its heart — development. For two of the team's top players in its ECHL tenure to get chances at the next level can be a validation of the hard work they've put into their careers, as well as a reward for returning to the Mallards when other options were available.
It's just a pity more people didn't come out to watch the talent that was out on the ice on a nightly basis.
This week: The Mallards play three games against the Oilers at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Mallards play the Oilers Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. All three games can be heard on FOX Sports Radio 1230 AM.