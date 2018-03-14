Mike Dzekunskas has been a fan of the Quad-City Mallards since the beginning.
He remembers the packed houses and the three championships in a five-year span.
Hearing it might all be ending was a tough moment.
"I damn near started crying," Dzekunskas said. "Just thinking about the friendships, the excitement, the games."
Dzekunskas and his daughter-in-law Amy were among the fans who came out to support the Mallards on Wednesday following the announcement that the team will be ceasing operations at the end of the season.
The Mallards lost to the Toledo Walleye 3-2, but that didn’t deter the Dzekunskas family.
They both brought signs to show their support, and a little bit of disgust at the news.
“We never gave up on OUR team, even if the owner did,” was the sign that easily drew attention.
“I feel like he could have been more present. He also could have put more resources into the team,” Amy said of owner Jordan Melville. “I’ve been saying merchandise for years, but there was nothing really here that drew people in for merchandise. We’d go all over the country to watch the Mallards, even Toledo, and they’d have whole stores full of merchandise, but we have the same stuff every year.”
Amy’s father-in-law has been a fan since the team made its debut in 1995, but Amy didn’t get into the sport until she became a part of the family in 2009. She now loves the sport as much as anyone, driving up to every game from Oneida, Illinois.
It’s the new fans the Mallards failed to attract that is a big reason why the team has never recaptured the magic of the 1990s.
"You have to promote the team," Mike said. "We used to promote the team in the community, but they don't do that anymore. ... Some people don't know we even have a hockey team."
Still, this might not be the end for hockey in the Quad-Cities as the Southern Professional Hockey League remains the best available option at this point.
SPHL president and commissioner Jim Combs said his league has been contacted about adding a team from the Quad-Cities, and it’s something they’re looking at.
“We don’t have anything definite, but we’re certainly open to having discussions about it,” Combs said. “If the ownership group or ownership person stuff works out, we’d be happy to have Quad-City a part of our league.”
Combs said in order for Quad-City to realistically join the SPHL in time for next season, he’d like an ownership group to be in place no later than May 15.
“That would be the drop dead; we can’t wait any longer, but we’ll see,” he said. “If something’s going to happen, it has to start to happen quickly.”
Even if an owner swoops in to save the Mallards and the team joins the SPHL next year, it's unlikely the market ever recaptures the magic of those early days.
Steve and Francine Thompson have been season ticket holders since the first season back in 1995. They’ve stuck with the sport through the move to the AHL and the return of the Mallards in 2009.
Their love for hockey and the team keeps them coming back through changes in ownership and in leagues. But they're the rare few.
"I think when it really dropped off was when the AHL came to town, and it was clear that the ownership from the AHL team was not interested in putting a championship team on the ice," Steve said. "They were interested in development and made it known to the public they were interested in development. It just didn't resonate with the fans, and they lost a lot of fans."
The ECHL is also a developmental league and probably better quality than those championship teams, but it still didn't matter to many of the old fans, who liked to see their players out in the community, something this crop of Mallards failed to do.
"That was always a puzzle to me why the fans didn't show up for the better quality hockey because it clearly was," Steve Thompson said. "It kind of started the revolving door problem where the players were in and out so frequently the fans never really got to know the players."
Because of that, the Thompsons think a United States Hockey League team might me a better option, where the fans can become invested in a junior prospect, see him develop for a year or two and then see how his career takes off.
"Those kids tend to stay around at least for a season," Steve said. "People can identify with the kids and watch them grow and hope they move up. Maybe a USHL team is a better fit for this community."
The crowd Wednesday night wasn't plentiful, reported at 2,068, but it was a passionate crowd, determined to show the Mallards just what they mean to the community.
It meant a lot to the team.
"They're in the same situation as the players," head coach Phil Axtell said. "They could quit and not show up but I think it means a lot that they showed up supporting the team even though they know there won't be a team here in the ECHL next year."