MALLARDS FALL TO TOLEDO

Despite a tough week, the Quad-City Mallards showed Wednesday they will go down fighting.

The Mallards hung tight with league-leading Toledo before losing 3-2 Wednesday night at the TaxSlayer Center.

The loss officially eliminates the Mallards from playoff contention.

The Walleye took a 2-0 lead on goals from Kyle Bonis and A.J. Jenks in the first period.

"It's the same story, different day, really. Our D-zone is our downfall. Guys get behind our 'D' and they score goals," head coach Phil Axtell said. "Our goalies can only do so much."

Ryan McGrath scored in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1.

Tyler Barnes scored to give Toledo a 3-1 lead at the 11-minute, 11-second mark of the third period, but Chris Izmirlian answered right back, scoring his third goal of the season just 28 seconds later.

The Mallards pulled C.J. Motte, who made 36 saves, with 90 seconds remaining but couldn’t net the equalizer.

"They were fighting hard, they were competing, but there's a reason why (Toledo) is in first place," Axtell said. "I was really happy with their effort, just a couple of breakdowns."