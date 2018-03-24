TULSA, Okla. — The Quad-City Mallards found some last-minute heroics Saturday night.
Gergo Nagy scored the game-winning goal with two seconds left in regulation to give the Mallards a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center, the team's second straight win.
"Extremely dramatic fashion to get another two points on the road against a team fighting for a playoff spot," head coach Phil Axtell said.
Eric Hartzell made 41 saves in the win, his first in the ECHL since Dec. 4, 2016, while with the Fort Wayne Komets. Hartzell had lost 10 straight ECHL games prior to the win Saturday.
"It shows the amount of character and determination he has to persevere through the adversity he's faced this season," Axtell said. "He showed he still has the ability to steal games at this level. He made more than a handful of huge game-saving stops at crucial points of the game.
Defenseman Dmitry Osipov scored at the 15-minute, 21-second mark of the second period, his first professional goal. In 27 games with the Mallards this year, the Vegas Golden Knights prospect has one goal and three assists.
Adam Pleskach broke up Hartzell's shutout bid with a goal at 10:25 of the third period.
The game looked destined for overtime before Nagy found the back of the net in the closing seconds with his 11th goal of the season. Alex Globke assisted on both Mallards goals.
The Mallards play the Oilers for the last time today at 4 p.m.