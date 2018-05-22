Hockey in the Quad-Cities will live to see another day.
The TaxSlayer Center announced Tuesday afternoon it is hosting a news conference Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. According to TaxSlayer executive director Scott Mullen, the press conference will announce that a hockey team has been established for the 2018-19 season, the 23rd straight season of hockey in the Quad-Cities.
Mullen did not indicate what league the team would be in but the likeliest option is the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The SPHL and United States Hockey League had both been possible options but the USHL held its draft earlier this month, making it unlikely the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league would put a team in the Quad-Cities.
Mullen has been working to bring a new ownership group in since the owner of the Quad-City Mallards, Jordan Melville, announced in March he would be ceasing ECHL operations at the end of the season.
The Mallards played their last ECHL game on April 7. ECHL commissioner Brian McKenna said the Quad-Cities would not have an ECHL team for next season and the league released its 2018-19 schedule last week.
The Quad-Cities has had professional hockey since the Mallards made their debut in 1995. The team won at least 50 games in seven of its first nine seasons, including capturing three championships as members of the United Hockey League.
In 2007, the American Hockey League came to the Quad-Cities, with the Quad-City Flames playing for two seasons.
After the Flames' parent club, the Calgary Flames, moved the team to Abbotsford, British Columbia in 2009, the Mallards returned as members of the International Hockey League.
Since 2009, the Mallards played in three different leagues, ending with the ECHL. The team made the playoffs in three of its four seasons in the ECHL.
The SPHL is a 10-team league headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. The league is generally centered in the Southeast part of the United States but does have teams in Evansville, Indiana and Peoria, Illinois.
Teams play a 56-game schedule from October to April. The Peoria Rivermen have played in the last three championship finals but have lost in all three series, most recently this season to the Huntsville Havoc.