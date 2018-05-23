Ryan Mosley and John Dawson have been coming to hockey games in the Quad-Cities for more than 20 years.
They saw their team win championships, flirt with the American Hockey League and experience the highs and lows of the three leagues that followed.
The opportunity to keep the sport in the Quad-Cities, to become a bigger part of the community, was too great to pass up.
"I'm very passionate about the game, I eat, sleep, love hockey," Mosley said. "With the loss of a great, affordable family entertainment option, I couldn't feel good about our area that we didn't have a professional hockey team to continue the sport and support youth hockey options.
"If you take that away, I think we lose something very valuable to our community."
Mosley and Dawson were announced as the owners of the newest Quad-Cities hockey franchise Wednesday during a news conference at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Mosley is a co-owner of Harris Pizza while Dawson is a defense contractor for Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport.
The former franchise, the Quad-City Mallards, ceased ECHL operations in April, threatening hockey's 22-year presence in the community. The new franchise will be a member of the Southern Professional Hockey League and become the 11th team of the minor league based in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Also present at the news conference were arena executive director Scott Mullen, former Mallards president Howard Cornfield and SPHL commissioner Jim Combs.
Combs said the Quad-Cities franchise replaces the dormant Louisiana IceGators after the league's board of governors approved the transfer of majority ownership to Red Sky Sports LLC, headed by Mosley and Dawson.
Hockey came to the Quad-Cities with a bang in 1995.
The Quad-City Mallards won at least 50 games in seven of their first nine seasons, including three Colonial Cup championships. That success hasn't been replicated since and after a two-year stint in the American Hockey League from 2007-09, hockey has had several ups and downs in the area.
Since 2008 there have been five different owners and four different leagues.
Though Mosley, Dawson and the SPHL add to those numbers, they feel they can succeed where others have failed.
"I feel we can make this succeed by giving back to the community and hopefully the community will support us in turn," Mosley said. "We're local, born and raised here and hopefully we can make an impact."
The pair expressed interest in becoming owners soon after previous owner Jordan Melville announced his intentions to cease operations in March, but the process still took time, with both Cornfield and Mullen expressing doubt at times the deal would ever become finalized.
But with the city of Moline approving an amusement tax earlier this month that could bring in an additional $160,000 as well as a desire from Mullen and the TaxSlayer board of directors to provide as much aid as possible, the SPHL became much more confident this option could be a viable, long-sustained one.
"It really all came together in the last few weeks," Combs said. "We wanted to make sure we were doing the right thing and the right thing for the community. The SPHL is not looking for short-term partners, we're looking for something long-term. When the city, the building and these guys said if we do this as a team, it will work, that's what convinced us this will be a good market."
Mullen said a five-year lease has been finalized and the building is willing to help out in this period of transition.
"We're going to support them, we're going to help them with our staff. We've got people in every area that can help them bridge the gap as they make the transition," Mullen said. "We're doing this as a real collaboration.
"If they fail, we all fail, so we want to make sure they don't fail. Of all the options we looked at, this one has the best chance for success."
There's a lot of optimism surrounding the move to the SPHL. Melville cited losing close to $1 million per year while in the ECHL. Combs said the operating costs of an SPHL franchise are about $1.2 million, nearly half of what it costs to operate in the ECHL.
Teams only play a 56-game schedule as opposed to 72 games and the proximity of teams in Peoria, Illinois, and Evansville, Indiana, can keep travel costs down.
There also is no player's union. The weekly salary cap in the SPHL is $5,600. Last season's ECHL salary cap was $12,800.
Even with all that, there's a lot to get done between now and the start of the season in October.
The team needs to hire a general manager and coach as well as front office staff, though Mosley said he plans to retain a few members of the ECHL staff. Corporate sponsorships need to be established and Cornfield said season tickets will go on sale in the next week.
Fans who put down a deposit on season tickets in April will get first chance at tickets before they're opened up to the public.
Combs said the league will hold an expansion draft in the coming weeks to help the Quad-Cities franchise get a start on building a roster but the draft would not be held until the new owners have a head coach in place. Combs also said the league plans to release its schedule in the next couple of weeks.
But one thing's for certain. In five months, hockey will be back on the ice for the 23rd straight season.
"Everything works from today," Dawson said. "We do need to move quickly but we need to move smartly. It's not just about putting someone in a seat. We have to get the right people in here otherwise we're going to have issues."