INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- This season really can't end soon enough for the Quad-City Mallards.
The Mallards were run out of the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Sunday afternoon, falling to the Kansas City Mavericks 8-0, the eighth straight loss for the Mallards.
"We didn't execute any systems and turned the puck over more than I've ever seen," head coach Phil Axtell said. "Absolutely embarrassing."
The Mallards fell behind on a goal from Jared VanWormer at the 10-minute, 56-second mark of the first period. Corey Durocher made it 2-0, jumping on a loose puck in front of Quad-City goaltender C.J. Motte and just sliding the puck over the line before Motte could keep it out.
Axtell questioned whether it was a goal but it turned out to be a moot point as the Mavericks upped their lead to 3-0 after one period and 7-0 after two.
"I'm 99 percent positive the second goal didn't cross the line entirely," Axtell said. "Two pucks went off the linesmen giving them a two-on-one on their third goal and a breakaway for their fourth goal."
Still, Axtell didn't mince words after the game, which is another big step back for the Mallards after playing league-leading Toledo to a pair of one-goal games earlier in the week.
"The same reason we're in last place," Axtell said. "If you don't battle or compete all over the ice for 60 minutes, you lose."
Motte made 15 saves and allowed five goals in the loss before getting pulled for Eric Hartzell, who made 13 saves in relief.