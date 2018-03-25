TULSA, Okla. -- The Quad-City Mallards couldn't complete the sweep.
The Mallards fell 2-1 to the Tulsa Oilers Sunday, dropping their final game of the season against the Oilers after winning the previous two of the series this week at the BOK Center by one goal each.
The Mallards finish their all-time series 21-16-0 against the Oilers.
It was close to a must-win for the Oilers, who are battling for a playoff spot. Tulsa is tied with Allen for the final playoff spot 71 points in the Mountain Division with five games remaining but the Americans have a game in hand over the Oilers.
Charlie Sampair scored the first goal of the game at the 6-minute, 38-second mark of the first period, burying an assist from Dennis Brown for his 30th goal of the season to put Tulsa ahead.
Chris Izmirlian answered 73 seconds later to tie the game, burying a feed from Alex Globke for his fourth goal of the season. Amateur Casey Shea also added an assist for his first career ECHL point.
After a scoreless second period, Roman Ammirato scored his first goal of the season 32 seconds into the third period to give Tulsa the 2-1 lead. The Mallards didn't muster much of an attack in an attempt to tie it with just four shots on goal in the third period.
The Mallards were outshot 40-22 in the game. C.J. Motte made 38 saves for the Mallards while Jake Hildebrand made 21 saves for the Oilers.
The Mallards travel to Rapid City to take on the Rush Friday at 8 p.m.