RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Quad-City Mallards and Rapid City Rush have had some epic playoff battles over the years.
The stakes weren't nearly as high Friday night, but the two teams played a game reminiscent of those earlier meetings.
The Rush edged the Mallards 4-3 in overtime at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, edging one point ahead of the Mallards for last place in the ECHL with four games remaining.
The teams play two more times this season.
Daniel Leavens scored the winning goal. Leavens faked out defenseman Willie Raskob and buried a backhand shot past goaltender C.J. Motte 63 seconds into overtime to give the Rush their 22nd win of the season.
The start of the game was delayed as the Rush held a retirement ceremony to honor longtime goaltender Danny Battochio. Battochio played seven seasons for the Rush and was a part of the last two playoff battles between the Mallards and the Rush, which both went seven games, with each team winning one.
The Mallards took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from defensemen Jake Bolton and Travis Armstrong.
The Rush stormed back in the second period.
Former Mallard Pavel Jenys scored at the 7:33 mark to cut the lead to 2-1, which was followed by a delay caused by broken glass.
Moments after play resumed, Alec Baer tied the game at 7:46.
Alexander Kuqali scored to give the Mallards a 3-2 lead at 14:14, but Andrew Radjenovic tied the game at 17:08.
Jamie Tardif had two assists for the Mallards while Peter Sivak had two assists and Jenys added an assist for the Rush. Motte made 32 saves while Christian Frey made 34 saves for Rapid City.