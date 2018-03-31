RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Quad-City Mallards had to hang on for dear life Saturday night.
After building a four-goal lead, the Mallards saw that advantage drop to one in the third period before outlasting the Rapid City Rush for a 5-4 win at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The win moves the Mallards one point past the Rush for last place in the ECHL with three games remaining.
The Mallards host the Rush Wednesday.
The Mallards fell behind on a goal from Andrew Radjenovic 3:40 into the first period but then answered with five straight goals.
Matt Pohlkamp tied the game at 5:34, then Tommy Muratore scored his first professional goal at 12:54 to send the Mallards into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.
Ryan McGrath, Nick Bligh and Chris Izmirlian all scored goals to give the Mallards a 5-1 lead after two periods. Bligh's goal chased Rush starting goaltender Christian Frey for Danny Battochio, whose number was retired by the Rush on Friday night.
Battochio made 25 saves in his first game of the year.
The Rush began their comeback in the third period.
Willem Nong-Lambert scored his first goal of the season at 3:01 in the period, then Daniel Leavens scored at 5:17. Radjenovic capped the scoring at 6:51 as the Rush scored three goals in less than four minutes.
From then on, Eric Hartzell locked it up in net, finishing with 31 saves for his second win of the year.