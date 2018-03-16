During the third period Friday night, it was easy to forget all that went wrong this season for the Quad-City Mallards.
All the hardships, the losing, the decisions from ownership could have been a bad dream as the Mallards fought tooth and nail with the postseason-bound, league-leading Toledo Walleye and for 20 minutes, the TaxSlayer Center felt like it might have been hosting a playoff game instead of some of the final games for the ECHL franchise.
"It was definitely fun," forward Alex Globke said. "The atmosphere was alive, the bench was feeling it ... the fans came out and supported us and it definitely shows the love for hockey in the community."
But the dream had to end and much like they have all season, the Mallards lost, falling 3-2, dropping their seventh straight game.
The Mallards were done in by a rough second period in which they gave up three tough goals.
A wraparound shot from Tyler Barnes ricocheted off Quad-City defenseman Jake Bolton and into the net to give Toledo a 1-0 lead at the 2-minute, 32-second mark of the second period.
The Walleye struck again, thanks to another fortunate bounce. A shot from Colin Jacobs kicked off a skate in front of C.J. Motte, causing Motte to be out of position. Before he could recover, Shane Berschbach put the puck on the other side of the net at 7:10.
Toledo went up 3-0 right before the end of the period. Willie Raskob took down Kyle Bonis, but Bonis managed to get enough on a shot to slip the puck past Motte at 19:39.
Motte made 42 saves for the Mallards while Angus Redmond made 29 for the Walleye.
"We've got to play 60 minutes; you can't take a shift off," head coach Phil Axtell said. "If we play like we did in the first and third all year, we wouldn't be where we are today."
Jamie Tardif scored at the 5:54 to cut the lead to 3-1 in the third period.
Six minutes later, Globke brought the crowd of 4,457 to a roar, dropping the gloves with Austen Brassard after Brassard cross-checked Globke up high.
"Sometimes, it's just for the team and to get the boys going," Globke said. "I'm really pleased with the fans, with the situation. I'm really happy we had so many fans come out tonight, and it was definitely fun to have them there."
Quentin Shore scored on the power play to cut the lead to 3-2, and the Mallards took the play to the Walleye but couldn't net the equalizer, despite pulling Motte for the final 82 seconds.
This is just Shore's fifth game with the Mallards after being traded from the Florida Everblades, but he was impressed by the atmosphere in that final period.
"I think it was pretty cool tonight because we had some great fans cheering us on," Shore said. "What's great about the team is we've got no quit so even though we were down, we still wanted to win."
The Mallards, perhaps bolstered by the crowd, played right with the Walleye in the first period, giving the top team in the league all it could handle.
Nick Bligh had two solid chances to put the Mallards on the board, but his breakaway attempt was turned aside by Redmond and a look at an open net on the same shift hit off the post and wide.
Mallards sign Shea: Prior to the game, the Mallards signed forward Casey Shea to an amateur tryout agreement. Shea, 23, joins the Mallards after completing his collegiate career at Division III University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. He scored 12 goals and finished tied for the team lead with 27 assists for 39 points in 28 games this season, helping the Corsairs to the final of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
In four seasons with the Corsairs, Shea scored 46 goals, 84 assists for 130 points in 107 games. He was named MASCAC rookie of the year after tallying eight goals and 20 assists as a freshman.