TULSA, Okla. — For a night, at least, the Quad-City Mallards found their game.
With solid goaltending and timely goals, the Mallards beat the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 Friday night at the BOK Center, snapping an eight-game losing streak.
The win is the first for the Mallards since March 2.
C.J Motte made 40 saves for his ninth win of the year and was a big key to the victory, especially on the penalty kill as the Mallards killed off five of the six Tulsa power plays.
"Absolutely outstanding effort by C.J. Motte," head coach Phil Axtell said. "Our penalty kill was excellent."
Alex Globke put the Mallards on top 1-0 at the 10-minute, 40-second mark of the first period with his 11th goal of the season.
The goal snapped a 245 minute, 14 second stretch in which the Mallards did not lead. Quad-City's last lead came when Globke scored the first goal of the game against Toledo on March 10.
Alexandre Ranger tied the game at 9:30 of the second period, but the Mallards regained the lead on a goal from Jamie Tardif at 14:03.
Tardif finished with two goals on the night, scoring again at 7:25 in the third period to give the Mallards a 3-1 lead. Tardif now has 13 goals this season.
Willie Raskob and Ryan McGrath each assisted on the goal, both finishing with two assists on the night. Raskob now has 32 assists this season, leading all rookie defensemen.
Steven Kaunisto scored a late power-play goal, taking advantage of a 6-on-4 opportunity after Tulsa pulled goaltender Jake Hildebrand for an extra attacker. But Kaunisto's goal came with just eight seconds left, and the Mallards hung on for the victory.
The two teams face each other again tonight at 7 p.m.