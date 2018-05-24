As far as hype videos go, it didn't make you want to jump out of your seat and cheer.
But the Southern Professional Hockey League's video promoting community service — part of Wednesday's news conference announcing the addition of a Quad-Cities hockey team to the league — sent a message about what the league finds important.
"Guys come to the rink not only to play hard, they're going to be part of your community, and that's something we strive for," SPHL commissioner Jim Combs said. "That (video) touched on who we try to be. The hockey players are going to be 100 percent excited to be here. ... The team is going to be very community-based."
Community involvement was a big focus Wednesday. Fans were invited to the announcement, and about 30 showed up, some using their lunch break to do so. Afterwards, they stuck around to talk to new owners Ryan Mosley and John Dawson, former Quad-City Mallards president Howard Cornfield and former Mallard Kerry Toporowski, one of a handful of players who stayed in the community long after their careers ended.
"One of the things the Mallards did to be successful in the early years was their involvement in the community. We've been missing that a little bit," TaxSlayer Center executive director Scott Mullen said. "We're going to be really focusing on making sure we're in the community this year."
If one day can be any indication, it appears Mosley and Dawson understand how important the community is to their success and are prepared to make hockey a fixture in the Quad-Cities once again.
“We’re excited about promoting all kinds of hockey," Dawson said. "So it’s not just the hockey team that will play here. It’s about developing youth hockey, it’s about men’s leagues, it’s about Dek hockey, it’s about creating the love of the game through the different mediums that we can. And hopefully, in turn, that grows the fan base.
"But this is a hockey town, and I think the last 20 years of having hockey has proved that. We really want to do our best to make sure that continues."
It's not that the last iteration of the Mallards never did anything to help the community. The franchise raised more than $800,000 in its tenure for Genesis Health Services Foundation through its annual jersey auctions, players would make monthly trips to schools, and last year's Pink in the Rink was another well-received event.
But as a whole, it always felt like the organization could have done more, particularly in comparison to the efforts made by the Quad-Cities River Bandits, who have made it a point to be involved and visible at community events throughout the year.
"Dave Heller does a great job with that," Mullen said of the Bandits owner. "That’s the thing with these other owners. They’ve done a great job and invested a lot of money in this community, but there’s just something that was always missing."
Perhaps that missing piece is an emotional investment from those in charge. The last owner, Jordan Melville, lived in Vancouver, British Columbia, and only visited the area a handful of times a year.
Mosley and Dawson are different. They're local hockey fans who actually live here and seem to truly understand how important the sport once was to the community, and perhaps can be again with the right care and attention.
If done right, that community involvement should be evident from the new owners all the way down to the yet-to-be-named players, who can try to ensure the Quad-Cities they're here to play for more than just a weekly paycheck.
"Hopefully the players that we can find, that want to play in the Quad-Cities want to be part of the Quad-Cities," Mosley said. "If they want to be part of the Quad-Cities, they will be entertained to go to schools, to go to different functions within our schedule of tolerance. We hope to incorporate as much player involvement within the community as possible."
If the new franchise truly does make an effort to become entrenched in the community, then it's only fair the community makes just as much an effort to support it.
Recent history suggests a certain level of apathy when it comes to hockey, but the public response and support that was shown over the team's last few weeks in the ECHL showcases another side. More than 15,000 people came out to see the team's final three games, which gave supporters hope that this could ultimately work.
"That sent a really strong message that people in this town are hockey fans and they want to see hockey here," Mullen said. "That's why we made it our mission to make hockey happen."
Mullen and the TaxSlayer Center's board of directors worked tirelessly since late March to make sure that mission succeeded. The new owners are going to have to work tirelessly over the next five months to make sure there's a quality product ready for opening night.
The best way for the community to reward those efforts is to support this new team with the same passion it showed the old in those final weeks.
"We no longer have out-of-town owners that don't understand or care about our community," Cornfield said. "These people care, and these people are stepping up big time to make this happen. They're taking a big risk, and we need the fans and the supporters now to turn out and support this."