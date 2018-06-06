The Southern Professional Hockey League announced the results Wednesday of the expansion draft for the new Quad-City franchise that will begin operations for the 2018-19 season.
Players not named to a returning team's protected list were eligible for the draft. Also, all players eligible for the protected list of the Mississippi RiverKings — which announced last month it was suspending operations — were also available.
The Quad-City franchise selected six players — goaltender Keegan Asmundson, defensemen Andy Willigar and Brandon Pfeil and forwards Dylan Denomme, Austin Hervey and Nick Lazorko.
Asmundson played in 36 games for the Huntsville Havoc this season, posting a 3.11 goals against average and a .901 save percentage with a 16-11-7 record. Asmundson, 27, has played 33 games in the ECHL.
Willigar, 30, played 49 games with the Havoc last season, scoring four goals and adding 12 assists. In 219 career SPHL games he has 26 goals and 60 assists.
Pfeil, 26, played in 52 games with the Macon Mayhem last season, posting two goals and 23 assists. He has played in 82 career SPHL games, scoring four goals and adding 32 assists. Pfeil has also played in four ECHL games in his career.
Denomme, 24, played in 34 games for the Mayhem last year as a rookie, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists.
Hervey, 25, played 55 games as a rookie with the Knoxville Ice Bears, scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists.
Lazorko, 28, split time between the Havoc and the Evansville Thunderbolts last year. In 35 total SPHL games, he scored 12 goals and added 12 assists. In 226 career SPHL games he has scored 96 goals and added 75 assists.