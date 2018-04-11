GOLD COAST, Australia — Jamaica didn’t do nearly as well as usual in the sprint events at this week’s Commonwealth Games.
But a former Moline High School runner made sure the country got at least one gold medal.
Aisha Praught, running for Jamaica, won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Wednesday, making her move on the last water jump and pulled away to win in 9 minutes, 21 seconds.
Kenyan teammates Celliphine Chepteek Chespol and Purity Cherotich Kirui settled for silver and bronze.
Praught, who ran at Illinois State following her high school career with the Maroons, is able to compete for Jamaica because her biological father is from there.
She competed for the country in the 2016 Olympic Games, placing 14th after making the finals via a protest.
She said she knew the Jamaicans were going to come back stronger Wednesday after failing to win in the sprint events.
"If we don't win a gold in the 100, we'll win one in the steeplechase,’’ she said. “We're just switching it up.’’
Recently retired Usain Bolt arrived on Wednesday as the cheerleader-in-chief for the Jamaicans, and Praught said it would give the team a lift.
"He's been such an amazing role model, even though we couldn't be in further events from each other — you just learn from the greats," she said. "I'm glad he's here. Hopefully he can raise people's spirits."