Jarret Oldham sat back in the pack and waited.
The final two laps of the Men's Pro race began with Oldham slowly but surely making his way to the front and culminated with a fist bump and a yell at the finish line.
Coming around the third turn of the under mile course through the Village of East Davenport, the 24-year old got by Daniel Summerhill and held him off at the end to win the top race at the 53rd annual Kwik Star Criterium.
"To be able to hold him off, is a great feeling," Oldham said.
At last year's race, Oldham didn't make it to the finish line.
His chain broke halfway through and forced him out of the race. He used that as motivation this time around.
And a disappointing finish in the Snake Alley Criterium in Burlington on Saturday made the victory even sweeter.
"I knew my legs were coming good into this weekend, been riding really well," Oldham said. "It's been a little frustrating, just haven't been able to showcase what I have.
"I think today, everything went right. Can't really complain."
As the bell lap rang, the Floyds Knobs, Indiana, native made his beginning move.
He trailed Ryan Knapp's back wheel going up the hill. As they were riding the backside downhill, Knapp moved to the outside as Oldham cut inside and got past Summerhill.
"I've got a decent kick that I like to be able to use it at the end of races," Oldham said. "Took the last two corners as fast as I could. I just mentally told myself 'don't touch the brakes' and let's ride it out."
Out of turn three and into turn four, concern crept into Knapp's mind.
"You've got to give someone like (Summerhill), a very established bike rider, their due respect," said Knapp, who placed third. "You're never counting your chickens before they're hatched when you're racing someone like that."
"I wasn't sure we were going to win until Jarret was about half-a-bike-length from the finish line."
While the Purdue grad waited it out, his teammate, Knapp, did the heavy lifting.
Knapp was part of a pack of four cyclists that broke away from the field in the early portion of the 75 minute race. That was the second of five different packs that broke away at some point during the race.
What the 34-year old was seeing resembled what his team — First Internet Bank Cycling — went over in their pre-race meeting.
"It doesn't really happen that often where it plays out exactly like you draw it up talking in the team meeting," Knapp said. "You're kind of monitoring the situation."
The plan was to get someone in front and have Oldham come from the pack to eventually cap off a win.
It was executed to perfection.
"Once I saw that we were together with a couple laps to go, I always knew that was going to be my move. Get him to the finish line without having to touch the win," Knapp said. "It's nice to see stuff going according to that plan."
It caps off a weekend for Knapp that involved three top-5 finishes, but Oldham was pleased with how his entire team performed in the final race of the Memorial Day weekend series.
"We're starting to click as a group and starting to win some good bike races," Oldham said. "We went back to the drawing board and made everything alright. Been a good four days for us."
Reece Linder, of Cedar Rapids, won the Category 4 race to complete a weekend sweep. He collected wins in Burlington and Muscatine.