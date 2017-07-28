If you haven't noticed all the new development around the Quad-City Times Bix 7 course, you may want to take another look.
Along the route in downtown Davenport, or within a block or so of it, are more than a dozen new projects or businesses under construction or opened since last year's race. They range from hotels and apartments to new restaurants, commercial space and a spa.
That is just the tip of the iceberg, said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership that has coordinated many of these changes that include new construction and renovations of existing buildings.
“It feels great, frankly,” he said of all the development over the years, including the past 12 months. “It is the culmination of a lot of people's work.
“But the best is still around the corner. There are many more big projects. There is so much more to do. There is still plenty of room — plenty of opportunity to build on this momentum.”
Here are the bigger projects completed or underway:
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Urban Campus
Location: East 3rd Street, between Main and Brady streets
Investment: $28 million
Owner: Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
The development enables the college district to create a full-service urban campus. The two buildings, located along East 3rd Street between Main and Brady streets, will be completely remodeled inside and a third building will be added to connect the two. The college anticipates completion in late 2017 or early 2018.
The campus, which occupies the north half of a city block, will be about 70,000 square feet with capacity for 1,500 students. Plans call for 25 regular classrooms, seven computer labs, a science lab, a 2,000-square-foot convening and meeting space, and faculty and administrative offices.
The building will serve as hub for signature programs in Information Technology and Business, including the associate's degrees in applied science and industry certificates in network and infrastructure management, databases, website management, computer support and computer programming in the latest computer languages. It will also support IT-related business programs, such as project management, uses of social media, business analytics, entrepreneurship and small business start-ups. The college’s Administrative Office Support program, some college transfer classes, and many continuing education classes also will be at the campus.
The historic Kahl building and Capitol Theatre, both owned by the college, also will take on new lives. The Kahl will be converted to a residential lifestyle property intended for students, and the Capitol Theatre will be restored to its original use as a movie theater. Classes now held at those locations will move to the new downtown campus.
501 Brady Lofts
Location: 501 Brady St., Davenport
Investment: $6.3 million
Developer: Newbury Living
The newest address for luxury living in downtown Davenport is accepting applications for immediate move-ins.
The project features modern finishes, and includes all of the amenities. Two bedroom units have two bathrooms and walk-in closets in both rooms.
Carter said in the future, a ground-floor interpretive center dedicated to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will be built. Also, he said eventually the west third of the property, owned by the city, is the intended site of the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Park.
City Square/The Current Iowa
Location: 2nd Street, between Brady and Main streets
Investment: $62 million
Developer: Restoration St. Louis
The new Current Iowa hotel, located in the former Putnam Building at 2nd and Main streets, opened for business Wednesday. The renovation changed a tired downtown office building into a modern luxury boutique hotel showcasing the work of Midwest artists.
The Current, a $33 million project, is part of the $62 million City Square redevelopment. The half-block development includes the former M.L. Parker Building on the opposite end of the block from the hotel. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' new campus sits on the other half of the same block.
In addition to a Viva restaurant and a rooftop bar/restaurant Up, which are open to the public, The Current features 78 suites, 14 luxury apartments and meeting space.
With the opening of The Current, the City Square project is nearly complete. The former M.L. Parker building was previously renovated into Class A office space, with tenants such as Wells Fargo and Hub International/Ruhl & Ruhl and luxury apartments.
Pershing Hills Lofts
Location: 511 Pershing Ave.
Investment: $15 million
Developers: Pershing Hill Lofts LLC
Business partners John Ruhl and John Carroll are developing a 62-unit, market-rate apartment that will be the last big loft apartment conversion in Davenport's Warehouse Historic District.
Two contiguous buildings, the six-story former Crescent Electric Co. at 511 Pershing Ave. and the three-story former Sieg Iron Co. building at 312 E. 5th St., will be turned into the Pershing Hill Lofts, with an address of 511 Pershing Ave. It is a $15 million project, and is still under construction.
Residential transformation of the eight largest buildings in this formerly dilapidated area began in 2003-04 when the Wisconsin-based Alexander Co. targeted a cluster of vacant or underused warehouse buildings in an area bounded by 4th, 5th, Iowa and Federal streets.
Riverwatch Place
Location: River Drive at 3rd Street
Investment: Approximately $25 million
Developer: Riverwatch Place LLC
Another John Ruhl and John Carroll project proposes a mixed-used development on the former Howard Johnson's hotel site.
The original $25 million project planned for six floors of Class A office space at downtown's gateway, but was recently revised to include multiple buildings with more space devoted to retail. Ruhl said it will likely be a phased-in project, with less square footage than the initial development plan.
The development will occupy the two-acre site, now vacant, at River Drive and 3rd Street.
R. Richard Bittner Athletic & Recreation Center
Location: Brady Street
Investment: $15.3 million
Developer: Palmer College of Chiropractic
Palmer College of Chiropractic plans to open this new center on Brady Street Hill next month. It is part of a 10 year, approximately $50 million development plan for campus improvements. The current phase of this revitalization is focused on the northwest corner of the campus and also includes:
- A new campus gateway, the primary entry to campus from the north
- West Hall Courtyard improvements
- Renovated and enhanced historic Clinic Gardens
- A 40-space parking lot
Gordon-Van Tine Lofts
Location: 736 Federal St, Davenport
Investment: $28 million
Developer: Joe Erenberger and Y&J Properties
Developer Joe Erenberger and the team of Y&J Properties, owned by Manisha and Manoji Baheti, Levi Riche and Tom Piehl, are undertaking a $28 million project on Federal Street off East River Drive, close to Davenport's Warehouse Historic District.
There will be 113 market-rate loft apartments. The partners purchased a total of nine buildings in the area, several of which have been redeveloped for commercial use — including a craft brewery and a vape shop — and others that will remain as they are, rented to tenants such as River Action Inc. and Java Java Espresso Café. Another building houses Isabel Bloom's manufacturing space and a new showroom studio.
Carter said work on the commercial side is completed and work on the residential aspect has begun.
Lafayette Square
Investment: $10 million
Developer: MWF Properties LLC
Located at the site of the former Buesing building near Lafayette Park, Lafayette Square, 625 W. 4th St., opened in January, and is the most recent development that pushes the western boundaries of the downtown district.
The four story, 48-unit apartment complex is marketed to families, with two-, three- and four-bedroom units — most are income-restricted.
Also along the route
Armored Gardens: A barbecue restaurant, bar and beer garden at 315 Pershing Ave., expected to open this fall.
Co-Work QC: Small office spaces set up to serve people and business who need places to work and meet for business planning and strategy, located at 102 E. 2nd St.
RAW: A restaurant/cocktail lounge located just west of the Adler Theatre at 136 E. 3rd St., opened in November.
Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel: This bar and performance venue opened in March at 304 E. 3rd St., in the former Musicians Union Local 67 headquarters.
218 Iowa: A project underway in at the former Emeis Automotive Service building. The name also is the address of the building that plans to house several businesses, including a restaurant.
Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat: This upscale salon/spa takes its name from the former bank vault it occupies on the ground floor of the Union Arcade building at 229 Brady St.
CBI Bank & Trust: The Muscatine-based bank has moved into the former MidWestOne Bank at 2nd and Brady streets. The office building once was the home of Northwest Bank & Trust.
CSL Plasma: The donation center moved into a new building at 531 Main St., moving from its longtime site at 5th and Brady streets.