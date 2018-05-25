With Pilsners raised in salutation, Joe Moreno joked the weeks-old Crawford Brew Works provided the perfect venue Friday to kickoff the 21st annual Quad-Cities Marathon.
"We are an adult marathon now," QCM's founding race director said, noting the Sept. 23 festival of running has reached the legal drinking age.
"We're not a novice, or a beginner, or a toddler. We're well-established. We're mature. We're at that age, 21, where we know who we are, and we're confidently looking into the future."
Joined at the dais by local mayors Frank Klipsch (Davenport), Stephanie Acri (Moline) and Bob Gallagher (Bettendorf), and surrounded by longtime sponsors and supporters, Moreno sounded like the parent talking proudly about his progeny.
"I had a vision of what we needed 24 years ago when I started talking this effort up, and I'm happy to report it's been fully realized," Moreno said while crediting the committee that makes the seven-race event happen.
"We've been able to incorporate the best assets of four cities with the river and the Rock Island Arsenal. It's become a community-wide effort and event.
"We've been very blessed. A lot of sponsors have been with us all 21 years and grown up with us. To have sponsors like that, they're not just invested in this event, they're family to us."
Among those loyal sponsors, TBK Bank is back as the presenting sponsor for a 17th year.
The institution responsible for the loan paving the way for the Brew Works and other recent community improvements also has extended its backing for the four years following this fall's race, pushing the QCM to a 25th anniversary.
"That takes so much pressure off the committee," said Moreno, who turns 62 this year and hints he's beginning to show his age, too.
"Instead of worrying about sponsors, we're able to focus on the organization and the improvements and engaging our runners. This extension takes us to the next generation of leadership. Our committee has pretty much stayed intact, but every time we add somebody new, we're adding a young go-getter. Our committee's average age keeps going down, and there's some great people preparing to take over."
Also new this year:
— A 7 a.m. start time, pushed up by a half hour. "The last few years have been pretty warm," Moreno said. "That half-hour is going to make a tremendous difference, especially for the marathoners out there."
— An enhanced post-race party, with Moreno holding back specifics for a later surprise. He did, however, admit the new presenting sponsor, Illinois Farm Bureau, offers a hint of what's to come to add to the Midwestern flavor.
— A new logo featured on the T-shirt and a larger finisher's medal. "I know I say that every year, but it's true," Moreno said. "One of these days soon, it's going to be the size of a pie tin."
— A new sponsor, Frontline Spine & Sport, for the annual marathon training program, which starts June 3. Sign-up is available online at GetMeRegistered.com.